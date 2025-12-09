ASSOULINE RELEASES EMILY IN PARIS: THE FASHION GUIDE BOOK

Step Into the Chic Universe of Emily in Paris with Assouline's New Fashion Guide

Assouline announces the launch of Emily in Paris: The Fashion Guide. The latest title chronicles the bold, whimsical, and unapologetically fabulous outfits of Netflix's most stylish American, Emily Cooper, in the City of Light, not to mention those of her chic friends, lovers, and colleagues. The first official book on the series is curated and authored by Marylin Fitoussi, the award-winning costume designer behind the global sensation that is the fashion of this blockbuster show, one that sparked viral conversations about Emily Cooper's blend of vintage couture, color clashes, and prints upon prints that are nothing if not impossible-to-miss.

Emily in Paris: The Fashion Guide

"More than just a costume archive, this book is a love letter to Marylin's daring and colorful imagination, and to the freedom she gives us all to play with style and make it our own. Our beautiful friendship and creative partnership have forever changed my life. She's a magician, an icon, and a visionary I'm honored to celebrate." —Lily Collins

With a foreword by Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, who revolutionized the role of fashion in television with iconic series like Sex and the City, the book underscores how costume can drive character and story alike. As both Fitoussi and Darren Star note, the clothes in Emily in Paris are more than wardrobe, they are characters, revealing emotion and transforming perception.

"In Emily in Paris, Marylin created a style language of her own, one that resonated globally. Suddenly, the costumes weren't just on-screen, they were on Instagram feeds, TikTok trends, and street-style moments across the world. This book is not just a collection of looks but a celebration of what fashion can do when it's married to character and story." —Darren Star

A true behind-the-scenes look at one of television's most aesthetically influential (and controversial) shows, Emily in Paris: The Fashion Guide unveils Fitoussi's process: from original costume concepts and vintage sourcing adventures to fittings inside the show's Paris atelier. Spotlighting Marylin's twenty-five favorite looks (with her insights on each), the title features photos captured exclusively for Assouline, never-before-published mood boards, sketches, and insider commentary, including Marylin's handwritten musings in the margins throughout.

As anticipation builds for Season 5's December 18 premiere, Emily in Paris: The Fashion Guide stands as the ultimate glossary of the show's evolution, a front-row seat to Darren Star's cultural phenomenon, and, above all, a celebration of the sheer joy of dressing up.

The book will be available on December 9th at Assouline boutiques worldwide and Assouline.com.

