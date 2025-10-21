Assumption University Receives National Recognition in Healthcare Education, Launches New Programs

News provided by

Assumption University

Oct 21, 2025, 17:57 ET

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assumption University is advancing educational opportunities for healthcare professionals and receiving national recognition for academic and programmatic excellence.

In January, Assumption welcomed its first cohort of 40 physician assistant (PA) students to the 28-month program, which includes instructional coursework on campus, in the anatomy lab at the UMass Chan Medical School, and hands-on clinical experience through 13 rotations with clinical site partners throughout the region.

This new program addresses a pressing shortage of healthcare providers that is only expected to grow. With the Association of American Medical Colleges projecting a shortage of up to 124,000 medical doctors by 2034, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates PA employment will increase 27% between 2023 and 2032 – far greater than the average for all occupations – according to the American Academy of Physician Associates. 

The University also recently graduated its first cohort of students in its accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing (ABSN) program, which enables students with other bachelor's degrees to earn their nursing degree in as little as 16 months. Assumption's nursing program as a whole was ranked the best in Massachusetts by RegisteredNursing.org, an online resource for current nurses and prospective students, in its 2025 rankings.

Similarly, the University's clinical counseling psychology program will receive the Award for the Outstanding Training Program from the Association of Behavioral and Cognitive Therapy, marking the first time it has been awarded to a master's program. 

In April, Assumption announced a new certificate in healthcare leadership empowering graduate-level students to develop essential skills as effective leaders in the healthcare industry. The program consists of four courses, each taken for three credits each, that can also be applied as electives towards earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. 

Through these programs and achievements, Assumption University is leading in healthcare education, forming students with a strong academic foundation and a focus on care for the whole person as informed by Assumption's Catholic mission.

About Assumption University
Assumption University, founded in 1904 by the Augustinians of the Assumption, is a premier New England university for high-quality education, integrating career preparation and education of the whole person, drawing upon the best in the rich and centuries-long tradition of Catholic higher education. Assumption's graduates are known for their intellectual seriousness, thoughtful citizenship, and devotion to the common good. The University offers 37 majors and 49 minors in the liberal arts, sciences, business, nursing, professional studies, and other areas, as well as graduate degrees and professional credentials. For more information about Assumption University, please visit assumption.edu or follow us @AssumptionUMA.

Contact: 
Olivia Boudreau 
Public Relations Specialist 
Assumption University 
Email: [email protected] 
508-767-7110

SOURCE Assumption University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Assumption University to Host Lecture on Catholic-Jewish Friendship

Assumption University to Host Lecture on Catholic-Jewish Friendship

Assumption University will host the annual Rabbi Joseph Klein Lecture on Tuesday, September 30 at 6 p.m. featuring Rabbi Meir Soloveichik and Dr....
Assumption University Board of Trustees Reappoints President Greg Weiner

Assumption University Board of Trustees Reappoints President Greg Weiner

The Board of Trustees of Assumption University is pleased to announce the reappointment of President Greg Weiner, Ph.D., for a 5-year term through...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics