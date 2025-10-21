Assumption University Receives National Recognition in Healthcare Education, Launches New Programs

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assumption University is advancing educational opportunities for healthcare professionals and receiving national recognition for academic and programmatic excellence.

In January, Assumption welcomed its first cohort of 40 physician assistant (PA) students to the 28-month program, which includes instructional coursework on campus, in the anatomy lab at the UMass Chan Medical School, and hands-on clinical experience through 13 rotations with clinical site partners throughout the region.

This new program addresses a pressing shortage of healthcare providers that is only expected to grow. With the Association of American Medical Colleges projecting a shortage of up to 124,000 medical doctors by 2034, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates PA employment will increase 27% between 2023 and 2032 – far greater than the average for all occupations – according to the American Academy of Physician Associates.

The University also recently graduated its first cohort of students in its accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing (ABSN) program, which enables students with other bachelor's degrees to earn their nursing degree in as little as 16 months. Assumption's nursing program as a whole was ranked the best in Massachusetts by RegisteredNursing.org, an online resource for current nurses and prospective students, in its 2025 rankings.

Similarly, the University's clinical counseling psychology program will receive the Award for the Outstanding Training Program from the Association of Behavioral and Cognitive Therapy, marking the first time it has been awarded to a master's program.

In April, Assumption announced a new certificate in healthcare leadership empowering graduate-level students to develop essential skills as effective leaders in the healthcare industry. The program consists of four courses, each taken for three credits each, that can also be applied as electives towards earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

Through these programs and achievements, Assumption University is leading in healthcare education, forming students with a strong academic foundation and a focus on care for the whole person as informed by Assumption's Catholic mission.

