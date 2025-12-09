BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurance Financial is pleased to announce that Chief Operating Officer Scott Alexander has earned the prestigious Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB)® designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Widely regarded as the highest professional credential in the mortgage industry, the CMB recognizes exceptional leadership, deep industry knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to ethical and professional standards.

Scott's journey to earning the CMB included extensive coursework, demonstrated leadership in the mortgage banking space, and completion of both a six-hour written exam and a one-hour oral exam administered by a panel of existing CMB designees. It is a distinction held by only a small group of mortgage professionals nationwide.

Assurance Financial COO Scott Alexander Earns Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB)® Designation Post this

Reflecting on the achievement, Scott shared: "Going through the CMB process challenged me in all the best ways. It pushed me to step back and look at our industry from every angle - operationally, ethically, and strategically. I am incredibly proud of the designation, but even more grateful for the team at Assurance Financial that inspires me to keep growing and learning every day. It is truly a privilege to join such a distinguished group. I am looking forward to collaborating with my fellow CMB members to advance the mission of the mortgage industry."

President Steve Ward noted how meaningful Scott's accomplishment is to the organization as a whole. "This is a tremendous achievement for Scott and a proud moment for all of us. Anyone who works with Scott knows the level of thoughtfulness and expertise he brings to the table. The CMB designation simply puts an official stamp on the caliber of leader he already is. We're fortunate to have him guiding our operational strategy and shaping the future of the company."

Founder and CEO Kenny Hodges echoed that appreciation, adding that Scott's pursuit of the CMB mirrors the culture Assurance Financial strives to build. "Scott leads with integrity, curiosity, and a real commitment to doing things the right way. Those qualities are exactly what the CMB stands for. This designation recognizes what we've long known internally - Scott is one of the best in the business. His dedication sets a high bar for all of us and moves our organization forward."

As Chief Operating Officer, Scott oversees operational execution, technology advancement, and the systems that support Assurance Financial's loan officers, partners, and clients nationwide. His newly earned CMB designation enhances the company's already strong leadership foundation and reinforces its commitment to professional excellence across every department.

Assurance Financial continues to prioritize education, innovation, and leadership development as core elements of its culture. Scott's accomplishment is the latest example of the company's ongoing investment in industry expertise and its mission to deliver a modern, reliable, and human-centered mortgage experience.

