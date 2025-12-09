Assured Data Protection launches Zerto-powered Disaster Recovery Service for VMware Environments

New service delivers enterprise-grade recovery speed and flexibility for VMware customers

HERNDON, Va. and LEEDS, England, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Data Protection (Assured), the prominent IT managed services provider (MSP) for cyber-resiliency, disaster recovery, and business continuity today announced a new disaster recovery (DR) service powered by Zerto, an HPE company. The solution is designed for organizations running diverse hypervisor environments that need highly aggressive recovery point and recovery time objectives (RPO/RTO), regardless of their underlying compute or storage hardware.

The new service uses Zerto's host-based replication technology to extend Assured's DR portfolio, enabling customers to maintain their VMware and other hypervisor environments while achieving best-in-class recovery performance. It gives organizations flexibility, supporting short- or long-term VMware commitments, and a straightforward migration path, should organizations wish to migrate hypervisors like AHV by Nutanix. The service ensures every application gets the right level of protection at the right cost, delivering recovery that fits real-world business priorities. Many enterprises are reevaluating their long-term commitment to VMware following Broadcom's acquisition, as rising licensing fees and changes to support models drive organizations to explore alternative platforms.

"Many enterprises still have 12–36 months left on VMware contracts but need a robust DR solution now," said Tony Giannini, Vice President, Global Innovation, Assured Data Protection. "Our partnership with Zerto enables us to provide ultra-low RPOs and RTOs for critical applications, independent of hardware, and with the flexibility to transition to Nutanix whenever customers choose. Just as importantly, Assured can customize protection levels by application, so customers aren't paying highest-common-denominator prices across the board. This is the perfect compliment to our Rubrik Cyber-Resilience solutions to ensure an organization is resilient against cyber, natural, and other disasters."

Delivering resilience with flexibility

The new service delivers immediate resilience for multi-hypervisor environments inclusive of VMware. Zerto's host-based replication provides near-continuous data protection and rapid failover. It is completely independent of the customer's compute or storage mix. It also ensures the right protection at the right price by grouping applications according to business criticality, delivering aggressive RPOs and RTOs where needed while offering more cost-efficient tiers elsewhere to align recovery with total cost of ownership. For organizations planning a move to Nutanix, the service keeps disaster recovery fully operational throughout the transition, ensuring a seamless migration path. Customers can pair the Zerto solution with Assured's Rubrik solution to achieve resilience from cyber events, natural and man made disasters.

"Assured Data Protection shares our commitment to helping organizations achieve continuous availability and rapid recovery in any environment," said Michael Lebo, Global Zerto MSP Leader, "By combining HPE Zerto Software host-based replication technology with Assured's managed service expertise, customers gain a proven, scalable foundation for modern disaster recovery."

How the Zerto service fits with Assured's portfolio

The Zerto-powered service strengthens Assured's existing disaster recovery and cyber resilience portfolio, complementing its Rubrik-based backup and Nutanix-based DR solutions. It enables customers to mix and match protection levels according to application needs, using Zerto and VMware to achieve near-zero RPOs and rapid RTOs for mission-critical workloads, while relying on Rubrik for less time-sensitive recovery and immutable data protection. This tiered approach allows organizations to balance speed, resilience, and cost with precision. As customers modernize, the service also provides a seamless pathway to Nutanix, ensuring that DR capabilities evolve alongside their infrastructure. Together, these solutions give enterprises a complete, flexible, and future-proof framework for data protection and business continuity.

Availability

The Zerto-powered DR service is available now from Assured Data Protection. To learn more or request a workshop, visit assured-dp.com.

About Assured Data Protection

Assured Data Protection is a global data backup, disaster recovery, business continuity, and extended detection and response managed service provider. With more than 200 years of combined industry experience, Assured Data Protection delivers scalable solutions and gained the distinction of being selected by Solutions Review Magazine as a Top 20 Vendor for data disaster recovery and CIO Review as a Top 20 Vendor for data backup. For more information, visit www.assured-dp.com

About Zerto

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto eliminates the risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only solution uses continuous data protection at scale to solve for ransomware resilience, disaster recovery, and multi-cloud mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle and more than 350 managed service providers.

