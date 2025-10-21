Assured Data Protection Enters Strategic Partnership with Telarus to Offer World-Leading Cyber Resiliency to Customers

Rubrik Security Cloud and Now Available to Telarus Customers As-a-Service

HERNDON, Va. and LEEDS, England, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Data Protection (Assured), the prominent IT managed services provider (MSP) for cloud data protection solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Telarus, a leading technology services distributor (TSD). Through the partnership, Telarus will offer Assured's Rubrik-based data backup and disaster recovery (DR) solutions as a managed service, providing end customers with world-leading cyber resiliency capability. The partnership will create new growth opportunities for both companies and help satisfy increasing demand for immutable data backup and DR services, particularly for medium-size enterprises.

For Assured, the agreement aligns with its strategic focus on the TSD model, through which it can help meet the cyber resiliency needs of high volumes of customers, alongside an established partner. For Telarus, it provides a market-leading data protection and backup offering for its advisors to offer customers.

Koby Phillips, Vice President of Cloud, Telarus, commented: "At Telarus, we are committed to bringing the most innovative and reliable cloud and data protection solutions to our partners and their customers. Our partnership with Assured Data Protection represents a significant step forward in delivering enterprise-grade backup, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection services powered by Rubrik. Assured's proven expertise and white-glove service model align perfectly with the standards of excellence we set for our technology ecosystem. We are excited to empower our advisors with differentiated, highly scalable solutions that meet the growing data resilience demands across every industry."

For technology advisors, this partnership will help overcome complexity, so they can realize and grow opportunities at any level of experience. Telarus is the largest, privately owned TSD in North America. It offers an integrated combination of software tools, financial services, engineering expertise, and global supplier reach. It empowers technology advisors (ISPs, MSPs and VARs) to better serve end customers and scale their businesses.

Helping customers address their most important data related challenges

The partnership between Assured and Telarus will help TSDs address other important issues for customers, including:

Staying ahead of data protection challenges posed by evolving threats and stretched IT teams – particularly in the mid-market and smaller enterprises, through Assured's Rubrik managed service capability.





Helping end-customers understand the importance of having their data organized, aligned, ready and protected against the growing security challenges posed by AI. Through the partnership, Assured will take a frontline role in this conversation, helping TSDs consult with customers on these challenges, which will take on greater urgency with the rise of agentic AI.

Vincent Gatti, Channel Chief of Americas, Assured Data Protection, commented: "Telarus is an outstanding TSD that continues to embrace a partner-first culture for the benefit of end customers. I'm very excited they have entered this strategic partnership with Assured, which will be extremely beneficial to both companies and Telarus' partners. Strategic partnerships are a crucial component of Assured's growth plans in the Americas and I look forward to seeing this one flourish."

About Telarus

Telarus, the largest technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to fuelling technology advisor growth through deep market insights, channel expertise, and an unmatched suite of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables the modern technology advisor to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.

About Assured Data Protection

Assured Data Protection is a global leader in data backup and disaster recovery managed services, specializing in safeguarding against data loss and downtime in the event of a disaster, cyber, or ransomware attack. Assured's fully managed services include immutable backup, disaster recovery, and cyber resiliency to protect data on-premises and in the cloud, with 24/7/365 expert support. Assured is recognized as one of the top five Managed Service Providers globally, as honored by the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 list. Assured is co-headquartered in the United Kingdom and United States and is expanding its global presence and portfolio.

