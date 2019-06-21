Assurity named Voluntary Sales Growth Leader by Eastbridge Consulting

LINCOLN, Neb., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity has been named the 2018 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader in the small carrier category by Eastbridge Consulting Group.

Voluntary sales for the industry rose 4.5 percent in 2018, but Assurity Voluntary Sales increased by 54 percent over its 2017 totals—its third consecutive year of double-digit growth. In order to qualify for the award, a company must achieve above-average results for three years in a row.

"We're immensely proud of all of our Assurity associates for the work they do every day to build an organization where this kind of growth is possible," says Chad Bodner, Vice President of Worksite Sales for Assurity. "You don't see these kind of results without serious dedication from our sales team and distribution network as they work to help people through difficult times. Eastbridge's consultancy helped set us on a trajectory for success and we've spent the last few years simplifying and streamlining our processes. It's gratifying to see that effort pay off and to be recognized for our performance and growth."

Voluntary sales totaled over $8.5 billion in 2018. This represents the eighth year of steady industry growth, according to Eastbridge's U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report. The report tracks new annual sales for insurance companies in the worksite space.

Each year after the U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report is published, Eastbridge recognizes companies that exhibited stronger than average growth of voluntary sales for the past three years. All carriers participating in the survey with a minimum of $10 million in annual sales are eligible to win the Voluntary Sales Growth Leader recognition.

About Assurity: At Assurity, we help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We embrace our capacity to improve lives and believe in using our business as a force for good. For more information, visit www.assurity.com.

