AST and Marchesini Group Debut Partnership Benefit with Expanded Drug Product Manufacturing Portfolio at INTERPHEX 2026

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AST and Marchesini Group, leaders in the design and manufacture of equipment for the pharmaceutical sector, will take part in this year's INTERPHEX event, scheduled from April 21 to 23. Following the announcement of their strategic partnership in December 2025, the two brands are preparing to showcase their latest technologies for filling and inspecting sterile pharmaceutical products.

The partnership combines the collective technical expertise and portfolios of both organizations to accelerate the development of end-to-end, innovative GMP technologies that advance the next generation of sterile medicinal products. Both companies will leverage each other's geographical presence in both the US and Europe to expand their services, increase production capacity and extend resource capabilities to their current and future customer base.

AST now joins the Marchesini Group's Aseptic Business Unit, enabling the company to further scale in the Americas as well as extend its international reach through the Group's network. AST's solutions - including robotic systems for aseptic filling and closing for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries - integrate seamlessly with the expertise of the Group's portfolio including: Corima, specialising in sterile product filling; CMP Phar.ma, focused on the design and manufacture of automated inspection systems; and MAR, specialising in high-precision powder filling and capping machines.

INTERPHEX will showcase key technologies developed and manufactured by the Aseptic Business Unit. Two machines dedicated to sterile product manufacturing, AST's GENiSYS® R and CMP Phar.ma's NSY 200, will be on display at the booth, offering a preview of the much wider product offerings that cover all stages of the process: washing, depyrogenation, liquid and powder filling, inspection, labelling, and end-of-line operations, with the goal of ensuring high performance and maximum product safety.

"We're thrilled to be joining our partner, Marchesini Group, at INTERPHEX 2026. This year's exhibit will showcase AST as a full-service provider," commented Joe Hoff, President and CEO of AST. "In joining the Group's Aseptic Business Unit, AST is maximising our presence as the leading U.S. manufacturer, offering more access, more solutions, and more support to customers in the Americas and worldwide. INTERPHEX 2026 will demonstrate the expanded product and service capabilities that customers can expect from AST and Marchesini Group."

"We are pleased to be at INTERPHEX 2026 together with our partner AST," commented Valerio Soli, the CEO of Marchesini Group. "This partnership allows us to offer next‑generation integrated technologies and even more comprehensive support, particularly to the U.S. pharmaceutical market, which is advanced in the research and development of new therapies and requires highly reliable and innovative solutions."

Technology on Display at Booth #2501

Visitors will be welcomed at Booth #2501 by technical teams and experts from AST and Marchesini Group USA, the Group's American branch. They will showcase the latest innovations in fill-finish and inspection technology and collectively demonstrate the expanded solutions available from Marchesini Group and AST.

GENiSYS® R: End-To-End Robotics for Flexible Processing of Vials, Syringes and Cartridges

The GENiSYS® R is a flexible, multi-format system equipped with a wide range of automated features and modular configurations to ensure that sterile products — both clinical and commercial — are processed in strict compliance with cGMP standards. AST's GENiSYS® R places product protection and integrity at the centre of the process thanks to robotic handling, which minimises machine-operator interaction, and provides advanced in-process quality control systems featuring a complete suite of checks performed with sophisticated sensors and verification tools.

NSY 200: Automated, Hands-Free Inspection System for Syringes

The no-contact monobloc machine integrates with a denesting and renesting unit and consists of a unit that robotically picks syringes from a nest and feeds them into the inspection phase in a single row, with no contact between syringes or with metal parts. The machine can accommodate up to 10 inspection stations to inspect every zone of the syringe: flange, stopper, particle detection, filling level, needle shield, defects in the glass walls and integrity inspection using HVLD (High Voltage Leak Detection) technology. The monobloc features 4 reject lanes, which can be customised to differentiate the rejected syringes and is designed to deliver approved syringes in a single row.

Contact:

Brittany Cooksey

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE AST