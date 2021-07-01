Astaxanthin Market Expected to Exceed $1.2 Billion By 2026 Leading the Nutraceutical Segment for Lucrative Growth

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astaxanthin may be the most important, potent supplements that most people don't even know exists. Astaxanthin is a powerful, naturally occurring carotenoid pigment that's found in certain marine plants and animals. It is this that causes the pink or red color in salmon, lobster, trout and seafood. Often called "the king of the carotenoids," Astaxanthin is recognized as being one of the most powerful antioxidants found in nature. Antioxidants are essential for helping combat free radical and oxidative damage to help support a healthy aging process and boost immunity. People take Astaxanthin because of its valuable antioxidant properties. Astaxanthin is 800x stronger than CoQ10, 6,000x stronger than Vitamin C, and 100x stronger than Vitamin E when it comes to antioxidant activity. Astaxanthin helps improve cellular function, and has been linked to improving healthy blood flow, hypertension, improved cardiovascular health, immune health, joint pain, eye health, cognitive alertness and muscle recovery from exercise. Moreover, it has been linked to helping smooth wrinkles, make age spots smaller, and maintain skin moisture. A report from Market Research Future said that because Astaxanthin is said to have many health values it is projected that the Astaxanthin Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% to reach USD 1,206.52 Million by 2026. "It's been linked to heart health, endurance, healthier skin, joint pain and may even be applied in future cancer treatment. As a result of this, astaxanthin finds usages in more than a few industries, counting food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and nutraceuticals." Active companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN), Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), Medifast (NYSE: MED), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM).

A report from Grand View added that: "The anti-inflammatory properties of astaxanthin help in reducing pain in the muscles, joints, and tendons of patients suffering from chronic arthritis. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and cognitive health problems is expected to drive the market. For instance, astaxanthin helps to increase general blood flow and reduces blood sugar in patients with blood pressure and diabetes. Astaxanthin in the form of nutraceuticals is also being used to prevent the occurrence of chronic diseases, improve health, and delay the aging process. With the growing interests in the field of dermatology, skin homeostasis benefits of astaxanthin such as antioxidant, photoprotective, and anti-inflammatory effects have been proposed." The Market Research Report concluded: "Surging demand for natural astaxanthin is expected to create profitable growth opportunities for the vendors active in the global astaxanthin market."

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) BREAKING NEWS: Pressure BioSciences Novel UST™ Platform Delivers Breakthrough Nanoemulsion Processing for One of the World's Most Potent Antioxidants - Astaxanthin - Pressure BioSciences, a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, today announced the application of its Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform for the development of more potent formulations of wide-ranging nutraceuticals of high therapeutic value, allowing for more controlled dosing and opportunities for lower cost solutions for both manufacturers and consumers. Specifically, the Company reported breakthrough results in processing one of the most powerful antioxidants known to science, astaxanthin ("AsX"), in extremely fine and uniform, monodisperse nanoemulsions of oil in water – critically important for fast and efficient absorption by the water-based biochemistry of humans and animals.

Astaxanthin is a natural red pigment produced by the microalgae Haematococcus pluvialis. It is responsible for the red coloration of krill and other crustaceans, and in turn, the familiar coloration of salmon and flamingos which feed on them.

As an antioxidant, AsX is 6000 times more powerful than vitamin C, 800 times more powerful than CoQ10, and 100 times more powerful than vitamin E [1]. In clinical studies, AsX has been shown to neutralize free radicals, greatly reducing oxidative stress [2], enhance natural immune response [3], improve muscle endurance and exercise performance [4], support cardiovascular, neural/cognitive and ocular health [5, 6, 7], protect skin against UV damage and premature aging [8], favorably modulate specific cell signaling pathways involved in cancer cell death [9], and even improve sperm motility in male infertility. Recent studies have suggested that AsX may help alleviate progression of COVID-19 into severe cytokine storm condition [10,11]. Further, AsX can cross the blood–brain barrier and has been shown to increase gene expression of several proteins known to be involved in injured brain recovery [12].

It is particularly important for antioxidants be water-soluble, allowing them to circulate freely through the blood. However, because AsX is oil-based and intrinsically water-insoluble, oral/gastrointestinal and topical absorption of AsX is typically less than 10%, unless it is effectively solubilized in dietary fats or provided in a lipid-based formulation [13]. Even then, AsX in oil is typically delivered in large droplets that pass through the body with very low overall absorption efficiency.

Gary B. Smejkal, Senior Research Scientist at PBI, explained the breakthrough achieved by the Company: "Nanoemulsions produced by PBI's UST platform encapsulate AsX in extremely small oil droplets ranging in size from 30-60 nm in diameter [14]. Because these particles are so small, they do not scatter light and thus appear as clear ruby red liquids that disperse freely in water or other clear beverages. The enhanced oral bioavailability of AsX corresponding to droplet size reduction is well-established and has been published [15]."

Mr. Smejkal continued: "Our initial stability studies have already shown that UST-processed AsX nanoemulsions are stable for at least four months at room temperature without any measurable change in oil droplet size, coalescence, or phase separation. We used AsX as a model compound to demonstrate the power of our UST platform technology. Our approach will be readily suitable to prepare nanoemulsions of other carotenoids and a wide range of fat-soluble vitamins and dietary supplements. We believe that the implications of PBI's UST platform for AsX and for a multitude of other oil-soluble nutraceuticals will undoubtedly be dramatic in the marketplace."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO of PBI, commented: "The global astaxanthin market size was estimated at USD 1.0 billion in 2019 [16]. PBI is laser-focused on exploring the opportunities for our UST platform to profoundly alter the effectiveness and competitiveness of a great number of lucrative nutraceutical products. We have already begun discussions with prospective partners worldwide who are interested in using UST for production and commercialization of astaxanthin and other nutraceutical nanoemulsions. We remain optimistic that we will meet our stated goal of releasing our initial UST-based instrument to the market before the end of 2021. As previously announced, we intend to make this system available through a lease/royalty business model." CONTINUED… Read this full release and more news for Pressure BioSciences at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pbio/



