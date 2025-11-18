Astec Industries Transforms Tax Compliance with Avalara, Saving Time and Reducing Risk Across Global Operations

Integration across over 20 entities and multiple ERP systems streamlines operations, reduces risk, and saves valuable time for the manufacturing leader

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced that Astec Industries Inc. is using Avalara's solutions to streamline and automate tax compliance across 20 entities and multiple ERP systems. By adopting Avalara's solutions, Astec has reduced audit risk, simplified exemption management, and freed up valuable time for its tax and finance teams.

Founded to serve the road building, aggregate processing, and asphalt production industries, Astec has grown into a global manufacturer of equipment for infrastructure and construction. With 20 legal entities across North America and a mix of ERP systems including Oracle Cloud and JD Edwards, Astec has been expanding its operational complexity.

Before working with Avalara, Astec's exemption certificate management processes varied widely: some employees stored documents in folders, others digitally, and some collected none at all. Adding to the complexity were over 20 legal entities, multiple ERP systems, and sales across numerous tax jurisdictions. This decentralized approach made it difficult to track certificate validity, ensure correct tax rates, and avoid compliance gaps. One audit revealed misapplied exemptions and incorrect tax rates, exposing the company to significant risk.

Adopting both Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) and Avalara AvaTax solutions, Astec transformed its compliance processes. Initial certificate cleanup took 6–8 months, but ongoing maintenance now requires only 1–3 days per month across all 20 entities. Avalara's purpose-built solutions for cloud ERP and the cloud-native, scalable platform delivered consistent performance as Astec migrated ERP systems and added new entities.

"Avalara reduces our audit risk. Previously, we were missing certificates, charging wrong rates, and applying incorrect exemptions," said Amy Hansen, Senior Tax Director, Astec. "Now I know the system is more accurate, and I can trust the results."

Astec selected Avalara for its ability to support large, multi-entity businesses with complex ERP landscapes. The Avalara Global Unified Platform for Oracle Cloud ERP enables customization without disrupting core systems, while Avalara ECM empowers non-tax staff to manage certificates, and Avalara AvaTax simplifies rate calculations across jurisdictions.

"Astec's transformation showcases the power of automating compliance at scale," said Liz Armbruester, Chief Customer Officer at Avalara. "With Avalara, Astec turned a once time-intensive, high-risk process into a streamlined, data-driven operation. We're proud to help Astec simplify compliance, reduce risk, and free their teams to focus on driving business growth."

