Avalara Named a 2026 Buyer's Choice Award Winner by TrustRadius

Agentic tax and compliance leader recognized for exceptional capabilities, value, and customer relationships

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, has been recognized as a 2026 Buyer's Choice Award winner by TrustRadius, an HG Insights company. The recognition celebrates Avalara's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions, outstanding value for price, and trusted customer relationships, as rated directly by Avalara users on TrustRadius.

"Tax compliance is one of the toughest challenges businesses face, and Avalara has made it feel manageable for so many teams," said Allyson Havener, CMO, TrustRadius. "Their 2026 TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award shows how much customers rely on Avalara to bring accuracy, automation, and peace of mind to their operations."

Buyer's Choice Awards are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews. During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations and if they would buy the product again. Reviewers' answers determine the other qualifying factor: if a product is rated best in capabilities, value for price, and customer relationships.

"We're honored to receive the 2026 Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius, especially because it reflects the voice of our customers," said Liz Armbruester, Chief Customer Officer at Avalara. "Our customers rely on Avalara to simplify complex tax and compliance challenges, and this recognition affirms our commitment to delivering exceptional value, performance, and partnership every day."

Businesses around the world trust Avalara to simplify and streamline tax and compliance. Learn more about their experiences by reading verified user reviews on TrustRadius.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 43,000 businesses and government entities across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.