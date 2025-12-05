Astemo opens new sales and engineering office in East Liberty

EAST LIBERTY, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astemo Americas, Inc. (hereafter "Astemo Americas") announced the opening of a new sales and engineering office in East Liberty, Ohio. Situated next to an independent test course of Transportation Research Center Inc, this facility will enhance local technical development and collaboration with the customers.

The new office will serve as both a sales office and a development site. The facility includes office space for employees and two garage bays, which facilitate prompt response to customers' needs.

Astemo held opening ceremony of the East Liberty Office

"Being a Tier 0.5 supplier means being precisely where our customers need us" said Tim Clark, President and CEO of Astemo Americas. "Our new office in East Liberty, Ohio reflects our commitment to sit side by side with our customers as their most responsive business partner to take the challenges of our fast-changing industry.

Astemo Americas, Inc. East Liberty Office Address: 25790 State Route 287, East Liberty, OH 43319 Building Space: 9,000 sq. ft. Office Area: 4,500 sq. ft. Lab Area: 4,500 sq. ft.

About Astemo Americas, Inc.

Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO 9001/IATF 16949 industry standards. Additional information about Astemo Americas is available at https://www.am.astemo.com/.

SOURCE Astemo, Ltd.