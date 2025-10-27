Astemo Returns to Las Vegas Aftermarket Show with Full Range of Products

Growing line-up of Astemo electronic throttle bodies, ignition coils, carburetors and sensors will be on display at AAPEX 2025 at the Venetian Expo Center

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astemo Americas Aftermarket Division will showcase its growing lineup of automotive, motorcycle and off road UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) products at AAPEX 2025 in Las Vegas next month.

A wide range of Astemo aftermarket components will be on display (Booth A5045) Nov. 4-6 at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

Rendering of Astemo booth (#A5045) at AAPEX 2025 at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas

"Our transition to the Astemo brand reflects our accelerating growth, strengthened partnerships, and continued delivery of OE (Original Equipment) -quality technology to the automotive, motorcycle and UTV aftermarket," said Gary Plover, Vice President, Americas Aftermarket Business Division Head of Astemo Americas.

"Over the past year we've grown a number of key product categories including electronic throttle bodies, ignition coils and our line of cam-and-crankshaft sensors, continuing to bring trusted OE innovation to the aftermarket. We're also focused on growth in our line of airflow sensors and fuel-system products."

Plover added that Astemo's powersports lineup of Nissin brake pads, Showa suspension components and Keihin carburetors also will be on display in Las Vegas.

In addition, the Honda CRF450 Rally motorcycle piloted by two-time Dakar Rally winner Ricky Brabec and a model of the Team Penske Astemo Dallara/Chevrolet driven in this year's NTT INDYCAR SERIES will be at the Astemo booth.

Team Penske INDYCAR driver Scott McLaughlin also will make a 3:30 p.m. appearance at the Astemo exhibit on Wednesday, Nov. 5. McLaughlin scored nine top 10 INDYCAR finishes this year and was the highest-ranked Team Penske driver in the final 2024 standings.

Astemo continued its partnership with Team Penske for a 14th consecutive year in 2025 as the sponsor of the No. 2 Dallara/Chevrolet driven by Josef Newgarden.

Astemo supplies fuel-system components for all of the 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged Chevrolet racing engines in the series, last year helping Chevrolet win its ninth NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturing Championship since returning to INDYCAR competition in 2012.

As a global Tier One provider of mobility solutions, Astemo is a leading supplier of automotive and motorcycle aftermarket products throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America as well as elsewhere around the world. Astemo has a number of major facilities in North America in addition to its aftermarket headquarters in Los Angeles. Other facilities include plants and offices in Berea, Kentucky; Farmington Hills, Michigan; Harrodsburg, Kentucky; Lerma, Mexico; and Monroe, Georgia.

About Astemo

Astemo, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., and JIC Capital, Ltd. With 80,000 employees worldwide and operations in the Americas, Asia, China, Europe and Japan, the company is a global mega-supplier in the automotive industry. The Electrification Business Division, Vehicle Business Division, and Motorcycle Business Division are engaged in the development, manufacture, sales, and service of automotive parts as well as transportation and industrial machinery and systems. Astemo is committed to creating a sustainable society and delivering enhanced corporate value.

For more information, visit: www.astemo.com

About Astemo Americas, Inc.

Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO 9001/IATF 16949 industry standards. Additional information about Astemo Americas is available at https://www.am.astemo.com/.

Information about the group's aftermarket products can be found at https://www.aftermarket.astemo.com/americas/en/index.html.

