ASTHO Announces Top Five Public Health Legislative Priorities for 2026

ARLINGTON, Va. , Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) released its top five state public health policy issues for 2026, which provide expert analysis on legislative priorities that will shape public health in the coming year. ASTHO's annual Legislative Prospectus Series provides concise, evidence-based policy guidance for public health leaders, lawmakers, and other decision makers preparing for state and territorial legislative sessions.

"ASTHO's Legislative Prospectus Series equips policymakers and public health leaders with clear, data-informed guidance that allows them to effectively address the nation's and territories' most urgent health challenges," says ASTHO CEO Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH. "This work is central to ASTHO's mission to advance the public's health and well-being. In 2026, infectious disease control and access to behavioral health services are among the most pressing issues. Strengthening public health funding and closing care gaps across populations also remain key legislative priorities."

ASTHO's top five public health policy issues to watch in 2026 include:

Public Health Funding and Administration

Long-term funding stability for public health agencies will remain a priority. In 2026, ASTHO expects lawmakers to create contingency or rainy-day funds in the event of reduced federal support. Other legislation may focus on promoting regionalization and forming partnerships across state lines to improve data sharing as well as shared service and resource models within local health departments.

Behavioral Health

States and territories will continue to advance policies that prevent substance misuse and reduce mental health-related harms. Legislatures may increase support for mobile crisis units, improve coordination across the crisis care continuum and invest in long-term funding models. States are also expected to pursue laws that reduce barriers to medications for opioid use disorder, expand coverage for peer support specialists and connect individuals leaving incarceration to treatment services.

Infectious Disease Prevention

Policymakers in 2026 will continue to weigh public health authority changes and laws that impact vaccination access and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) prevention strategies. States may consider legislation that affects school immunizations, state vaccine purchasing programs, and insurance coverage mandates. Legislation may also include increasing routine testing for STIs in high-risk communities and expanded distribution of prevention tools like doxy-PEP.

Access to Care

ASTHO anticipates states and territories to consider legislation that addresses access to care across populations. Policies may support coverage and sustainable financing for community-based health professionals such as community health workers, doulas, and peer support specialists. Lawmakers may also pursue measures that support access to over-the-counter contraception and reproductive care as well as ensure the continued availability of remote care through telehealth, particularly in rural areas.

Healthy Food and Chronic Disease Prevention

In 2026, ASTHO expects increased legislative activity that aims to expand access to healthy food and reduce the prevalence of chronic disease. Legislation may focus on combating food deserts, reducing sugar consumption, and promoting nutrition through public procurement policies. Legislators may also support broader insurance mandates to cover chronic disease screenings and treatments.

