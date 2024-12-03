ASTHO Unveils Top Five State Public Health Policy Issues to Watch in 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) released its top five state public health policy issues for 2025, which give key insight into the legislative public health priorities lawmakers are expected to address during the coming year. ASTHO's annual Legislative Prospectus Series provides valuable guidance as well as potential evidence-based solutions for policymakers, public health leaders and others as they prepare for upcoming legislative sessions.

"Our Legislative Prospectus Series highlights emerging public health opportunities and evidence-based solutions that we hope will guide public health officials and policymakers in creating better health outcomes for all," says ASTHO CEO Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH. "The prevention of infectious diseases as well as maternal and child health will remain a focus for ASTHO in 2025. Additionally, building up the public health workforce and modernizing our data system will be critical for effective future public health responses."

ASTHO identified the following five top public health policy issues for 2025:

Containing and Preventing the Spread of Infectious Disease

Infectious disease control remains at the heart of public health. ASTHO expects policymakers to focus on legislation that empowers public health officials to manage outbreaks, improve vaccine access, and address rising sexually transmitted infection rates. States may also consider laws impacting existing vaccination requirements as well as HIV prevention strategies.

Maternal and Child Health

ASTHO anticipates a continued legislative focus on addressing maternal and child health. Lawmakers may expand access to mental health services, establish maternal mortality review committees, and aim to reduce postpartum substance use. State legislation may also address expanding the healthcare workforce and licensing for midwives, doulas and community health workers, particularly in rural areas.

Strengthening the Public Health and Healthcare Workforce

Workforce shortages remain a critical challenge. In 2025, policymakers are expected to focus on recruiting and retaining the public health and healthcare workforces by exploring state funding to sustain federal investments, modifying professional licensing requirements and modernizing employment policies. States may also explore the use of artificial intelligence for certain tasks to alleviate additional burdens on public health workers.

Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention

Substance misuse prevention remains a top priority as the nation continues to battle the overdose crisis. States in 2025 may focus on expanding harm reduction measures, such as decriminalizing drug-checking tools like fentanyl and xylazine test strips. States may also focus on increasing access to FDA-approved opioid antagonists and peer support services as well as developing policies to connect incarcerated individuals to care.

Modernizing Public Health Data and Protecting Privacy

Timely and accurate data is essential for improving public health outcomes. In 2025, state legislation will likely include expanding the use of health information exchanges, enhancing consumer health data privacy laws, and improving the accessibility of public health data systems. Legislators may also focus on balancing the use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence against ethical considerations regarding data usage.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and freely associated states, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

