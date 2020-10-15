ASTM International Announces New SEI Cannabis Certification Program, Hemp Proficiency Testing Program

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safety Equipment Institute (SEI), in cooperation with ASTM International's cannabis committee (D37), has launched a quality system and facility certification for cannabis and hemp producers. ASTM International has also announced the creation of a new proficiency testing program for water activity in whole hemp flower.

"We are excited for this next step in certification for the cannabis and hemp industries," says Katharine Morgan, ASTM International president. "SEI has a decades-long history of distinction in certification programs and the support of the many professionals that make up the cannabis committee should make for an excellent partnership."

The new certification program draws from the committee's growing list of approved standards, along with other established best practices for manufacturing and agriculture specific to cannabis. SEI, an affiliate of ASTM International, will manage the new certification program in partnership with The GMP Collective.

The GMP Collective is made up of subject matter experts committed to empowering and maximizing the potential of emerging businesses and consultants. They provide end-to-end quality and compliance services for cannabis and hemp operations, among others, through the use of proven Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs).

Open to all cultivators, extractors, and producers and processors, the program includes testing of cannabis flower samples using ASTM International standards, as well as full quality audits of facility operations.

Once approved, cannabis businesses can use the new ASTM certification mark on authorized product packaging and highlight in marketing materials. The certification mark will demonstrate to key industry stakeholders and customers that a company is committed to best practices that ensure consumer and patient health and safety.

For more information on the cannabis certification program, visit www.astm.org/cannabiscert.

In addition to the cannabis certification program, ASTM International announced the launch of a new proficiency testing program (PTP) for Water Activity in Whole Hemp Flower. The new PTP provides laboratories with a statistical quality assurance (SQA) tool, enabling them to compare, improve, and maintain a high level of performance in the use of ASTM methods with other laboratories.

The Water Activity in Whole Hemp Flower program will provide three different samples of whole hemp flower with varying levels of water activity in each sample per cycle. Conducted three times annually (one cycle in 2020) this program provides a different commercial sample, electronic report forms, and test instructions for each test cycle.

To register for the Water Activity in Whole Hemp Flower PTP, visit www.astm.org/ptpcannabis.

ASTM International recently held a training course on understanding the role of water activity in cannabis safety and quality. To access the course, please click here.

ASTM International's cannabis committee was launched in 2017 and has grown to nearly 900 members who have developed more than 15 standards that address the quality and safety of cannabis products and processes. This includes test methods, best practices, and guides for cultivation, quality assurance, laboratory testing, packing, and security. For more on the committee, visit www.astm.org/COMMITTEE/D37.

About Safety Equipment Institute

For over 25 years, the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) has served as one of the world's leading independent third-party certification program providers. An affiliate of ASTM International, SEI is the organization hundreds of top companies turn to for their product certification needs.

About ASTM International

Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovative services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.

