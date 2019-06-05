ASTM International Onboards 100 Emerging Professionals, Launches New Member Training Materials

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTM International, one of the world's largest standards organizations, trained its 100th "emerging professional" today in Denver, Colorado (USA). Simultaneously, the organization launched a suite of member training materials to help both new and existing members learn the basics of how to create and revise voluntary standards through its consensus-driven process.

"The emerging professionals program has been an unequivocal success," said board chairman Taco van der Maten, marketing manager at Malvern Panalytical in The Netherlands. "We are thrilled to be supporting young technical experts who want to help develop standards that are respected across many industries worldwide."

Launched in 2015, the program equips young professionals who represent companies and industries that rely on technical standards. These participants learn the ASTM International process – known for its commitment to openness and transparency – as well as general leadership skills. Already, dozens of graduates have taken leadership roles to help create or update standards across 60 ASTM International committees and their subcommittees (see infographic here).

"I learned so much in this program," said 100th graduate Sydney Almedia, Systems Engineer with CertainTeed Gypsum. "I look forward to applying what I've learned to help ensure that technical standards can help my industry – drywall – continue to grow and innovate." Hear testimonials from emerging professionals and learn more about the program here.

In addition, ASTM International launched a suite of member training tools (click here) to support onboarding. The new suite includes a variety of tools and guides, including:

Infographics on balloting, standards, and committee structure,

New member orientation videos,

Training recommendations,

A member benefit checklist,

An executive committee toolkit, and more.

Anyone interested in getting involved in standards development is encouraged to contact Katerina Koperna (kkoperna@astm.org).

About ASTM International

Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovative services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.

Media Inquiries: Dan Bergels, tel +1.610.832.9602; dbergels@astm.org



SOURCE ASTM International

Related Links

http://www.astm.org

