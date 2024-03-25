ASTM International Welcomes Andrew G. Kireta Jr. as New President

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTM International is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew G. Kireta Jr. as the organization's new president, effective May 1, 2024. Kireta's background in standards development and familiarity with the organization uniquely positions him to lead ASTM International into future growth and innovation. He will succeed Katharine Morgan, who served in the role since 2017 and will retire after a distinguished 40-year career with ASTM.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy as president of ASTM International," says Bill Griese, 2024 chair of ASTM's Board of Directors. "Andy has spent years supporting ASTM International in a variety of volunteer roles and is exceptionally well-suited to lead the organization forward. He brings a strong commitment to ASTM's mission, values, and membership. Kathie's dedication and engagement have made it possible for us to find the right leader for ASTM's future, and we are delighted she will help to ensure a smooth transition as Andy assumes the role in May."

Kireta is president and CEO of the Copper Development Association and has been with the not-for-profit trade association since 1992, serving the past two decades in an executive management capacity. He has been an ASTM International member since 1998, and joined the board of directors in 2014, serving as chair of the audit and finance committee in 2017, vice chair in 2018 and 2019, and chair of the board in 2020. Kireta also previously served as vice chair and chair of the board of SEI International, an ASTM affiliate.

"I am honored and excited to serve as the new president of ASTM International," says Kireta. "I have great respect for ASTM's mission, staff, members, and partners, and I am humbled to lead an organization that has made such a meaningful impact on industry and society over its 125-year history. I am eager to work with the ASTM community to build upon that success as we advance our mission of helping our world work better."

In his role as president, Kireta will lead one of the oldest and largest standards organizations in the world, overseeing 35,000 global members who work to develop and refine more than 12,900 technical standards and solutions that represent over 90 industry sectors.

