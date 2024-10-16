ASTM International Selected to Lead Standardization Center of Excellence

ASTM, in collaboration with other partners, will create a CoE focused on critical and emerging technologies.

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global standards organization ASTM International has been selected to launch a center of excellence focused on supporting standardization of critical and emerging technologies (CETs). Through a competitive process, the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology tapped ASTM to lead the standardization center of excellence (SCoE) along with several other partners in the standards development environment.

"We are confident ASTM is the right place for the Standardization Center of Excellence," says ASTM International President, Andy Kireta. "This effort is at the core of what we do. We've been on the forefront of deploying an integrated approach to advance CET standardization by creating an ecosystem that links standards development and technology roadmaps and embeds standards early in the process. We look forward to working with NIST and our partners on such a consequential initiative that can build on this model and spur public-private collaboration to accelerate the development of industry-driven CET standards."

According to the NIST announcement, available here, the $15 million grant awarded to ASTM will support the development of the SCoE to focus on standards for CETs that support U.S. competitiveness and national security. To accomplish these objectives, the SCoE will focus on four areas that include:

Pre-standardization engagement to ensure private sector participation;

Workforce development aimed at creating a pipeline of standards development professionals;

A program with NIST to identify gaps and accelerate standards development for key CETs; and

Creation of a data hub with tools and resources for all stakeholders involved in standards development for particular CETs.

Kireta notes that ASTM International was selected to lead the SCoE in part because of the organization's successful administration of existing centers of excellence in both additive manufacturing, launched in 2018, and exo technology, formed in 2019. Both CoEs have a proven ecosystem that brings together key stakeholders from around the world within each industry, identifies standards gaps, accelerates standards development, and emphasizes workforce development.

ASTM will be joined in this effort by several key partners with experience in standards development and education and workforce development. The partners comprise several standards developing organizations and other businesses, including ANSI, A3 Association for Advancing Automation, ASME, IEEE, UL Standards and Engagement, CSA Group, Accuris, and Nexight Group.

To learn more about ASTM's existing centers of excellence, visit https://astmxcellerate.com/.

About ASTM International

Advancing standards and transforming markets, we touch every part of everyday life – helping our world work better.

Over 12,000 ASTM standards operate globally. Defined and set by us, they improve the lives of millions every day. Combined with our innovative business services, they enhance performance and help everyone have confidence in the things they buy and use.

Media Inquiries: Dan Bergels, tel +1.610.832.9602; [email protected]

SOURCE ASTM International