ASTM International's Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing Systems Journal Now Available in Scopus Index

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTM International announced today that the Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing Systems (SSMS) journal has been included in Elsevier's Scopus index, a highly-regarded designation which reflects quality research.

Scopus, Elsevier's abstract and citation database, covers over 36,000 titles from more than 11,500 publishers.

Launched in 2017, the journal publishes research papers, industry case studies and application papers, survey papers, and technical notes covering areas such as:

Advanced and additive manufacturing,

Energy and materials for manufacturing,

Machine tools and machinery digitization,

Advanced and high-performance computing,

Artificial intelligence for machine tools,

Product life cycle, and more.

In 2018, the journal published its first special issue, Smart Manufacturing in Energy Intense Process Industries. Upcoming special issues include Cyber-Physical Systems and Smart Manufacturing and Technology Infrastructure for enabling Smart Manufacturing. A call for another special issue, Cyber Security for the Smart Manufacturing Ecosystem, is forthcoming.

The SSMS journal is also available in Google Scholar and the Web of Science's Emerging Source Citation Index.

For more information, visit www.astm.org/SSMS and watch this video.

