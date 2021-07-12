Aston Carter Separates from Aerotek, Forms Independent Operating Company with Enhanced Focus on Professional Talent Solutions

HANOVER, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Carter, a leading staffing and consulting firm, today announced it has separated from its divisional alignment with Aerotek to form an independent operating company with deeper specializations and expanded talent solutions and services. The company will serve a range of professional skill sets, including accounting and finance; governance, risk and compliance; operations and administrative; and customer support. Aston Carter will remain strategically aligned under its parent company, Allegis Group, and will closely partner with its sister companies, Aerotek and Actalent, a new engineering and sciences brand, to cover the full spectrum of workforce solutions.

"More than ever, companies are demanding specialized talent, so we're refocusing our areas of expertise to be more agile in our approach to delivering smart solutions for our customers," said President of Aston Carter Stuart Ferguson. "As an independent operating company, we're better equipped to provide exceptional service to our clients and support our talent in finding meaningful, career-building opportunities."

In addition to offering niche expertise and industry insights, Aston Carter has enhanced its service offerings beyond just providing talent to fulfill a single workforce need. Under its Managed Solutions offering, Aston Carter can provide clients with an array of comprehensive workforce management services that align with each client's unique business needs, such as job training, onboarding and ongoing performance management. These robust services make it easier than ever for companies to seamlessly integrate new talent into their workforce on an as needed or project basis.

"At Aston Carter, our goal is to support our clients' business goals and provide our talent with the right opportunities to become leaders in their fields," says Steve Forman, Chief Financial Officer at Aston Carter. "By intentionally pinpointing our expertise, we're able to expand our capabilities across a spectrum of skill sets more than ever before. We look forward to building upon our new initiatives and providing a modern and forward-thinking approach to talent solutions that will create long-lasting impact."

Founded in 1997 and part of Allegis Group since 2011, Aston Carter spans four continents and has more than 200 offices worldwide. With a rich history of helping leading companies navigate their dynamic workforce challenges, Aston Carter takes pride in uncovering clients' needs and achieving their goals by seeking solvers and providing expert talent and services.

This news follows Aerotek's announcement in January 2020 that the company realigned its internal operations into three specialized business units that reflected its core areas of expertise — Professional, Industrial, and Engineering and Sciences — with its Professional division led by Aston Carter. The formation of independent operating companies is the next phase in the companies' evolutions.

About Aston Carter

Established in 1997, Aston Carter is a leading staffing and consulting firm, providing high-caliber talent and premium services to more than 7,000 companies across North America. Spanning four continents and more than 200 offices, Aston Carter extends its clients' capabilities by seeking solvers and delivering solutions to address today's workforce challenges. For organizations looking for innovative solutions shaped by critical-thinking professionals, visit AstonCarter.com.

Aston Carter is a company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions.

