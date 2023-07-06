AstraGin®, Developed by NuLiv Science, Shows Significant Improvement in Arginine Absorption for Cardiovascular Wellness in Latest Clinical Trial

BREA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLiv Science, a global nutraceutical ingredient company, has released findings from its third human clinical trial on i's flagship ingredient, AstraGin®. Published recently in the Functional Foods in Health and Disease journal, the study demonstrates significant enhancements in arginine absorption and nitric oxide production, two critical aspects for pre-workout effectiveness and cardiovascular health.

The randomized, double-blind, cross-over study involved healthy adult participants aged 20 to 80 years who received 5g of arginine powder and one capsule of AstraGin® (APS) or a placebo twice, with a wash-out period between each administration. The trial included 24 subjects for analysis after excluding six with significant individual differences.

Results showed a notable improvement in arginine absorption following AstraGin® supplementation. The area under the curve (AUC) of arginine significantly increased by 17.3% (p = 0.041), and the maximum concentration (Cmax) rose by 11.1%. Moreover, the Arg/ADMA ratio, an indicator of overall cardiovascular health, significantly improved by an impressive 167.1% (p = 0.007). The study also found that urinary nitrate and cGMP levels, critical biomarkers for cardiovascular health, increased by 20.8% and 18.9% respectively.

These results suggest that AstraGin® can amplify arginine absorption, decrease ADMA levels, and enhance nitric oxide production. These findings position AstraGin® as a game-changer for those seeking to boost their pre-workout regimen and cardiovascular health through dietary supplements.

NuLiv Science continues to lead in delivering clinically backed, innovative ingredients designed to improve human health and wellness. This latest study further validates the potential of AstraGin® to be an integral part of pre-workout and cardiovascular health supplements, further solidifying NuLiv Science's position in the health and wellness industry.

For more information about AstraGin® and the clinical trial, please visit www.nulivscience.com 

ABOUT NULIV SCIENCE

NuLiv Science, a Certified B-Corp, specializes in the research and development of evidence-based ingredients via traditional and Western scientific methods. Since 1997, the company has served our clients' sourcing and research needs with an emphasis on quality and efficacy.

Our clientele base, from large MLMs and global nutrition brands to natural health practitioners, is as diverse as our ingredient portfolio. NuLiv Science's experienced research team and network of scientific advisors can help with formulations, efficacy, standardization analytics, and the production of high-potency extracts.

