Astrana Health, Inc. Announces Appointment of Interim National Medical Director

ALHAMBRA, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced the appointment of George Christides, M.D. as Interim National Medical Director.

In this role, Dr. Christides will lead the Company's population health, care management, and care navigation initiatives across its national platform.

Dr. Christides is an accomplished healthcare executive with more than 20 years of clinical and healthcare leadership experience across value-based care, population health, and managed care operations. Most recently, he served as Senior Medical Director, Population Health at Astrana, where he led clinical and population health initiatives across the organization.

Prior to joining Astrana, Dr. Christides served as Senior Medical Director at Optum and as Chief Medical Officer at AppleCare Medical Management, where he held leadership roles focused on clinical strategy, care quality, and value-based care delivery.

Dr. Christides earned his B.S. in Cell and Molecular Biology from University of California, Los Angeles and his medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at University of Southern California and also holds an MBA from West Texas A&M University.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.55 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

Contact:

Carolyne Sohn, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.