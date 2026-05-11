Physician Association of California and Astrana Health Launch Collaboration to Strengthen Independent Primary Care

Expands access to Astrana's Medicare ACO platform, powered by a unified AI-powered platform designed for independent physicians

ALHAMBRA, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physician Association of California ("PAC") and Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced a collaboration to help independent primary care physicians remain independent – and succeed – in an increasingly complex healthcare system while improving patient care.

Independent primary care providers today face mounting pressures from fragmented technology, disconnected vendors, and rising reporting and administrative demands.

Astrana is replacing that fragmentation with a simplified, AI-powered operating platform built in-house that empowers physicians to succeed in accountable care relationships. By integrating care delivery, data, and financial infrastructure into a single system, Astrana enables physicians to focus on patients – not portals.

Through this collaboration, Astrana's Medicare Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) will provide PAC physicians with care coordination, population health infrastructure, and value-based care capabilities designed to improve outcomes while reducing administrative burden.

"This collaboration with Astrana Health will help give physicians in private practice the tools they need to serve their Medicare beneficiaries more effectively and affordably," said Matthew Robinson, CEO of the Physician Association of California. "Astrana's ACO platform brings together the tools, support, and financial alignment needed to help private practices compete and thrive."

PAC physicians participating in Astrana's ACO programs will gain access to:

Enhanced ACO participation pathways designed for independent and small-group practices

Care management and patient engagement programs, including on-the-ground clinical and care navigation teams, that reduce administrative burden and improve the patient experience

Actionable analytics and performance insights at the point of care to drive quality and outcomes in accountable care

Dedicated operational support aligned to provider success and outcomes

Incremental revenue opportunities, including in-year incentives and year-end shared savings, tied to performance and quality

"Astrana's ACO program stands out because it works in the real world of clinical practice," said Dr. Gustin Ho, an internist. "Their team reduces administrative burden, provides actionable data, and helps physicians succeed in value‑based care without disrupting how we care for patients."

"We are excited to partner with the Physician Association of California to support the independent primary care physicians who are the backbone of our healthcare system," said Brandon Sim, CEO of Astrana Health. "We share a vision that independent primary care should not just survive, but lead – and this collaboration brings together the infrastructure, alignment, and support that PAC physicians need to thrive in value-based care while staying focused on what matters most: their patients."

About the Physician Association of California (PAC)

Established in 2023, PAC is the state's only trade association solely focused on protecting and advocating for independent and small-practice physicians. With over 15,000 members, PAC champions policies that preserve physician autonomy, streamline healthcare delivery, and expand patient access. For more information, visit www.pac-md.org.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.55 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Astrana operates 4 ACOs in 2026 across the MSSP and REACH programs, serving over 75,000 beneficiaries and has delivered positive gross shared savings for 12 consecutive years. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit http://www.astranahealth.com/ or https://www.astranahealth.com/become-an-astrana-aco-partner-pac-referral/.

Contact:

Astrana Health

Tyler Tracewski

[email protected]

Physician Association of California

Noah Sasaki

[email protected]

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.