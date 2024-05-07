Astrana Health, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Company to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We believe our strong first quarter performance continues to demonstrate the uniqueness of our platform, care model, and technology. Revenue growth of 20%, net income attributable to Astrana growth of 13% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 42% relative to the prior year quarter were primarily driven by solid membership growth across all lines of business and successful management of total cost of care for our members. Additionally, organic membership growth of 10% year-to-date increased our total number of lives managed to approximately one million. We also made further progress transitioning our members into full-risk arrangements, which we expect to account for approximately 60% of our total capitation revenue as of April 1, 2024. We believe our consistent execution against our strategic roadmap has set the stage for continued growth this year as we bring high-quality, high-value care to the communities we serve," said Brandon K. Sim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astrana Health.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024:

All comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $404.4 million , up 20% from $337.2 million

, up 20% from Care Partners revenue of $397.1 million , up 26% from $314.7 million

, up 26% from Net income attributable to Astrana of $14.8 million , up 13% from $13.1 million

, up 13% from Adjusted EBITDA of $42.2 million , up 42% from $29.8 million

, up 42% from Earnings per share - diluted ("EPS - diluted") of $0.31 per share, up 11% from $0.28 per share

Recent Operating Highlights

We successfully closed the second and final part of our Community Family Care ("CFC") acquisition on March 31, 2024 . This acquisition marks the largest in Astrana's history and allows the Company to take on greater responsibility for the outcomes of the patients we serve with CFC's full-risk Medicaid Restricted Knox-Keene license.

. This acquisition marks the largest in Astrana's history and allows the Company to take on greater responsibility for the outcomes of the patients we serve with CFC's full-risk Medicaid Restricted Knox-Keene license. We also completed the acquisition of Prime Community Care of Central Valley ("PCCCV") on March 29, 2024 . PCCCV is a risk-bearing provider organization with over 150 primary care and multi-specialty care providers which serves around 26,000 primarily Medicaid members in the Central Valley of California .

. PCCCV is a risk-bearing provider organization with over 150 primary care and multi-specialty care providers which serves around 26,000 primarily Medicaid members in the Central Valley of . We opened two new de novo clinics in Nevada in April.

Segment Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (in thousands) Care

Partners

Care

Delivery

Care

Enablement

Other

Intersegment

Elimination



Corporate

Costs

Consolidated

Total Total revenues $ 397,095

$ 30,719

$ 33,274

$ —

$ (56,732)



$ —

$ 404,356 % change vs. prior year quarter 26 %

21 %

9 %















20 %





























Cost of services 314,966

24,794

17,373

—

(26,734)



—

330,399 General and administrative(1) 38,933

6,163

12,397

—

(30,075)



16,400

43,818 Total expenses 353,899

30,957

29,770

—

(56,809)



16,400

374,217





























Income (loss) from operations $ 43,196

$ (238)

$ 3,504

$ —

$ 77 (2)

$ (16,400)

$ 30,139 % change vs. prior year quarter 94 %

(75) %

(39) %















35 %



(1) Balance includes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization. (2) Income from operations for the intersegment elimination represents rental income from segments renting from other segments. Rental income is presented within other income which is not presented in the table.

2024 Guidance:

Astrana is reiterating the following guidance for total revenue, net income attributable to Astrana, Adjusted EBITDA, and EPS - diluted, based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2024.





2024 Guidance Range ($ in millions)

Low

High Total revenue

$ 1,650.0

$ 1,850.0 Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.

$ 61.0

$ 73.0 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 165.0

$ 185.0 EPS – diluted

$ 1.28

$ 1.52

See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Astrana will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today (Tuesday, May 7, 2024), during which management will discuss the results of the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (888) 437-3179 International (Toll): +1 (862) 298-0702

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=y3Hig4E8.

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website ( https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar ) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to Astrana's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov .

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 41,048 holdback shares have not been issued to certain former shareholders of the Company's subsidiary, Astrana Health Management, Inc. ("AHM"), formerly known as Network Medical Management, Inc., who were AHM shareholders at the time of closing of the merger, as they have yet to submit properly completed letters of transmittal to Astrana in order to receive their pro rata portion of Astrana's common stock as contemplated under that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 21, 2016, among Astrana, AHM, Apollo Acquisition Corp. ("Merger Subsidiary") and Kenneth Sim, M.D., as amended, pursuant to which Merger Subsidiary merged with and into AHM, with AHM as the surviving corporation. Pending such receipt, such former AHM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and Astrana is legally obligated to issue these shares in connection with the merger.

Shares of Astrana's common stock owned by Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC"), a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 10,000 providers and 1.0 million patients in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024, ability to meet operational goals, ability to meet expectations in deployment of care coordination and management capabilities, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, and successful implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)















March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023



(Unaudited)



Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 334,796

$ 293,807 Investment in marketable securities

2,490

2,498 Receivables, net

120,106

76,780 Receivables, net – related parties

62,354

58,980 Income taxes receivable

—

10,657 Other receivables

1,783

1,335 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,281

17,450









Total current assets

538,810

461,507









Non-current assets







Land, property and equipment, net

7,985

7,171 Intangible assets, net

119,707

71,648 Goodwill

410,267

278,831 Income taxes receivable

15,943

15,943 Loans receivable, non-current

47,412

26,473 Investments in other entities – equity method

35,893

25,774 Investments in privately held entities

6,396

6,396 Restricted cash

645

345 Operating lease right-of-use assets

39,152

37,396 Other assets

4,067

1,877









Total non-current assets

687,467

471,854









Total assets(1)

$ 1,226,277

$ 933,361









Liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

















Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 146,473

$ 59,949 Fiduciary accounts payable

7,792

7,737 Medical liabilities

136,494

106,657 Income taxes payable

5,522

— Dividend payable

638

638 Finance lease liabilities

636

646 Operating lease liabilities

5,007

4,607 Current portion of long-term debt

20,750

19,500 Other liabilities

31,960

18,940









Total current liabilities

355,272

218,674



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023









Non-current liabilities







Deferred tax liability

3,756

4,072 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

1,015

1,033 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

37,716

36,289 Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs

368,448

258,939 Other long-term liabilities

7,652

3,586









Total non-current liabilities

418,587

303,919









Total liabilities(1)

773,859

522,593









Mezzanine equity







Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC")

(205,557)

(205,883)









Stockholders' equity







Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding

—

— Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding

—

— Common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 47,458,264 and 46,843,743 shares outstanding, excluding 10,584,340 and 10,584,340 Treasury shares, at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

48

47 Additional paid-in capital

395,473

371,037 Retained earnings

257,969

243,134 Total Stockholders' equity

653,490

614,218









Non-controlling interest

4,485

2,433









Total equity

657,975

616,651









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity

$ 1,226,277

$ 933,361



(1)The Company's consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated VIEs. The consolidated balance sheets include total assets that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs totaling $717.5 million and $540.8 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and total liabilities of the Company's consolidated VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the primary beneficiary of $179.6 million and $146.0 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The VIE balances do not include $299.5 million of investment in affiliates and $110.1 million of amounts due to affiliates as of March 31, 2024 and $273.2 million of investment in affiliates and $107.3 million of amounts due to affiliates as of December 31, 2023 as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the consolidated balance sheets.

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023









Revenue







Capitation, net

$ 365,910

$ 300,204 Risk pool settlements and incentives

17,377

13,462 Management fee income

4,078

9,896 Fee-for-service, net

15,937

12,062 Other revenue

1,054

1,620









Total revenue

404,356

337,244









Operating expenses







Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization

330,399

289,397 General and administrative expenses

38,722

21,182 Depreciation and amortization

5,096

4,292









Total expenses

374,217

314,871









Income from operations

30,139

22,373









Other income (expense)







Income from equity method investments

632

2,484 Interest expense

(7,585)

(3,269) Interest income

3,996

3,009 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

1,099

(6,392) Other (loss) income

(4,277)

1,204









Total other expense, net

(6,135)

(2,964)









Income before provision for income taxes

24,004

19,409









Provision for income taxes

7,142

6,921









Net income

16,862

12,488









Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

2,027

(644)









Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.

$ 14,835

$ 13,132









Earnings per share – basic

$ 0.31

$ 0.28









Earnings per share – diluted

$ 0.31

$ 0.28

EBITDA

Set forth below are reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as well as the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.





Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2024

2023













Net income

$ 16,862

$ 12,488

Interest expense

7,585

3,269

Interest income

(3,996)

(3,009)

Provision for income taxes

7,142

6,921

Depreciation and amortization

5,096

4,292

EBITDA

32,689

23,961













Income from equity method investments

(632)

(249)

Other, net

4,440 (1) 1,402 (2) Stock-based compensation

5,748

3,445

APC excluded asset costs

—

1,266

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 42,245

$ 29,825













Total revenue

$ 404,356

$ 337,244













Adjusted EBITDA margin

10 %

9 %





(1) Other, net for the three months ended March 31, 2024 relates to a financial guarantee via a letter of credit that we provided almost three years ago in support of two local provider-led ACOs, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase the remaining equity interests in one of our investments, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of the Company's Collar Agreement, and transaction costs incurred for our investments and tax restructuring fees. (2) Other, net for the three months ended March 31, 2023 relates to changes in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase the remaining equity interest in one of our investments.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













2024 Guidance Range (in thousands)

Low

High Net income

$ 71,500

$ 85,500 Interest expense

14,500

12,500 Provision for income taxes

36,500

44,500 Depreciation and amortization

14,500

14,500 EBITDA

137,000

157,000









Income from equity method investments

(5,000)

(5,000) Other, net

6,000

6,000 Stock-based compensation

27,000

27,000 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 165,000

$ 185,000

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to GAAP, and may be calculated differently from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, stock-based compensation, and APC excluded assets costs. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. To the extent this release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.