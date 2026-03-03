Astrana Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that leadership is participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The TD Cowen 45 th Annual Health Care Conference, being held in Boston on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, including a fireside chat at 9:10am ET.

Annual Health Care Conference, being held in Boston on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, including a fireside chat at 9:10am ET. The Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit, being held in Miami on Monday, March 9, 2026, including a fireside chat at 11am ET.

The Barclays 28 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami on March 10-11, 2026, including a fireside chat on March 11 th at 11am ET. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available in the "IR Calendar" section of the Company's website: https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami on March 10-11, 2026, including a fireside chat on March 11 at 11am ET. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available in the "IR Calendar" section of the Company's website: https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, being held virtually on March 17, 2026.

The Oppenheimer 36th Annual MedTech & Services Conference, being held virtually on March 18, 2026.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and over 1.6 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Carolyne Sohn

[email protected]

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.