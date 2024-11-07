Astrana Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Astrana's strong third quarter continues to reflect the outcomes we are driving with the Astrana care model and value-based care enablement platform. We continued to see strong organic and inorganic growth across our businesses while delivering high-quality care and managing costs effectively in the quarter. We are confident in our platform's ability to continue improving access, quality, and coordination of care for around 1.1 million patients in local communities nationwide," said President and CEO of Astrana, Brandon K. Sim.

Financial Highlights for three months ended September 30, 2024:

All comparisons are to the three months ended September 30, 2023 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $478.7 million , up 37% from $348.2 million

, up 37% from Care Partners revenue of $455.8 million , up 42% from $320.9 million

, up 42% from Net income attributable to Astrana of $16.1 million , down 27% from $22.1 million

, down 27% from Earnings per share - diluted ("EPS - diluted") of $0.33 , down 30% from $0.47

, down 30% from Adjusted EBITDA of $45.2 million , down 13% from $52.0 million

Financial Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

All comparisons are to the nine months ended September 30, 2023 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $1,369.3 million , up 32% from $1,033.6 million

, up 32% from Care Partners revenue of $1,301.4 million , up 36% from $957.3 million

, up 36% from Net income attributable to Astrana of $50.1 million , up 4% from $48.4 million

, up 4% from Earnings per share - diluted ("EPS - diluted") of $1.04 , up 1% from $1.03

, up 1% from Adjusted EBITDA of $135.3 million , up 15% from $117.6 million

Recent Operating Highlights

On October 4, 2024 , the Company closed the acquisition of all of the outstanding membership interest in Collaborative Health Systems, LLC ("CHS") and all of the outstanding equity interests in Golden Triangle Physician Alliance and Heritage Physician Networks for an aggregate purchase price of $37.5 million , subject to customary adjustments, plus earnout payments in an aggregate amount of up to $21.5 million .

Segment Results for three months ended September 30, 2024:





Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

(in thousands)

Care

Partners



Care

Delivery



Care

Enablement



Other



Intersegment

Elimination





Corporate

Costs



Consolidated

Total

Total revenues

$ 455,760



$ 34,728



$ 40,930



$ —



$ (52,708)





$ —



$ 478,710

% change vs. prior year quarter



42 %



20 %



11 %







































































Cost of services



369,835





29,114





19,604





—





(13,335)







—





405,218

General and administrative(1)



47,139





6,971





15,012





—





(39,370)







15,315





45,067

Total expenses



416,974





36,085





34,616





—





(52,705)







15,315





450,285















































Income (loss) from operations

$ 38,786



$ (1,357)



$ 6,314



$ —



$ (3)

(2)

$ (15,315)



$ 28,425

% change vs. prior year quarter



(4) %



31 %



(2) %



























(1) Balance includes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization. (2) Income from operations for the intersegment elimination represents rental income from segments renting from other segments. Rental income is presented within other income which is not presented in the table.

2024 Guidance:

As we adjust our full-year outlook to incorporate CHS's financial contribution, we are raising our revenue guidance and narrowing our net income attributable to Astrana, Adjusted EBITDA, and EPS guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024.

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2024 Guidance Range





Low



High

Total revenue

$ 1,950



$ 2,030

Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.

$ 52



$ 58

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 165



$ 175

EPS – diluted

$ 1.06



$ 1.19



See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Astrana will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today (Thursday, November 7, 2024), during which management will discuss the results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (888) 272-8703

International (Toll): +1 (713) 481-1320

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qeu83NWd

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website ( https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar ) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to Astrana's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov .

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 41,048 holdback shares have not been issued to certain former shareholders of the Company's subsidiary, Astrana Health Management, Inc. ("AHM"), formerly known as Network Medical Management, Inc., who were AHM shareholders at the time of closing of the merger, as they have yet to submit properly completed letters of transmittal to Astrana in order to receive their pro rata portion of Astrana's common stock and warrants as contemplated under that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 21, 2016, among Astrana, AHM, Apollo Acquisition Corp. ("Merger Subsidiary") and Kenneth Sim, M.D., as amended, pursuant to which Merger Subsidiary merged with and into AHM, with AHM as the surviving corporation. Pending such receipt, such former AHM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and Astrana is legally obligated to issue these shares in connection with the merger.

Shares of Astrana's common stock owned by Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC"), a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, Astrana operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner. Together with our affiliated physician groups and consolidated entities, we provide coordinated outcomes-based medical care in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 12,000 providers and approximately 1.1 million patients in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), a network of risk-bearing organizations ("RBOs") that encompasses independent practice associations ("IPAs"), accountable care organizations ("ACOs"), and state-specific entities such as Restricted Knox-Keene licensed health plans in California, and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024, ability to meet operational goals, ability to meet expectations in deployment of care coordination and management capabilities, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, and successful implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)



September 30,

2024



December 31,

2023





(Unaudited)







Assets

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 347,994



$ 293,807

Investment in marketable securities



2,354





2,498

Receivables, net



132,237





76,780

Receivables, net – related parties



76,568





58,980

Income taxes receivable



16,211





10,657

Other receivables



1,120





1,335

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



20,506





17,450















Total current assets



596,990





461,507















Non-current assets











Land, property and equipment, net



12,172





7,171

Intangible assets, net



109,108





71,648

Goodwill



409,711





278,831

Income taxes receivable



15,943





15,943

Loans receivable, non-current



55,284





26,473

Investments in other entities – equity method



34,629





25,774

Investments in privately held entities



8,896





6,396

Restricted cash



646





345

Operating lease right-of-use assets



33,119





37,396

Other assets



8,878





1,877















Total non-current assets



688,386





471,854















Total assets(1)

$ 1,285,376



$ 933,361















Liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

























Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 94,811



$ 59,949

Fiduciary accounts payable



6,041





7,737

Medical liabilities



160,279





106,657

Dividend payable



638





638

Finance lease liabilities



554





646

Operating lease liabilities



5,241





4,607

Current portion of long-term debt



15,000





19,500

Other liabilities



30,364





18,940















Total current liabilities



312,928





218,674















Non-current liabilities











Deferred tax liability



2,857





4,072

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion



743





1,033

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



31,162





36,289

Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs



423,119





258,939

Other long-term liabilities



7,460





3,586















Total non-current liabilities



465,341





303,919















Total liabilities(1)



778,269





522,593















Commitments and contingencies

























Mezzanine equity











Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC")



(202,512)





(205,883)















Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023











Series A Preferred stock, zero authorized and issued and zero outstanding as of

September 30, 2024 and 1,111,111 authorized and issued and zero outstanding as of

December 31, 2023



—





—

Series B Preferred stock, zero authorized and issued and zero outstanding as of

September 30, 2024 and 555,555 authorized and issued and zero outstanding as of

December 31, 2023



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,

47,780,523 and 46,843,743 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 10,598,749

and 10,584,340 treasury shares, as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively



48





47

Additional paid-in capital



411,334





371,037

Retained earnings



293,234





243,134

Total stockholders' equity



704,616





614,218















Non-controlling interest



5,003





2,433















Total equity



709,619





616,651















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

$ 1,285,376



$ 933,361



(1) The Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated VIEs. The condensed consolidated balance sheets include total assets that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs totaling $701.1 million and $540.8 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and total liabilities of the Company's consolidated VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the primary beneficiary of $194.1 million and $146.0 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. These VIE balances do not include $413.3 million of investment in affiliates and $76.3 million of amounts due to affiliates as of September 30, 2024, and $273.2 million of investment in affiliates and $107.3 million of amounts due to affiliates as of December 31, 2023, as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenue























Capitation, net

$ 431,401



$ 305,678



$ 1,239,885



$ 906,430

Risk pool settlements and incentives



21,779





15,022





57,564





48,605

Management fee income



2,747





9,898





8,429





32,287

Fee-for-service, net



18,692





15,892





54,588





41,216

Other revenue



4,091





1,683





8,865





5,087



























Total revenue



478,710





348,173





1,369,331





1,033,625



























Operating expenses























Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization



405,218





275,375





1,148,422





857,648

General and administrative expenses



37,803





29,410





112,478





74,648

Depreciation and amortization



7,264





4,305





19,801





12,846



























Total expenses



450,285





309,090





1,280,701





945,142



























Income from operations



28,425





39,083





88,630





88,483



























Other income (expense)























Income (loss) from equity method investments



1,353





(2,104)





2,887





3,104

Interest expense



(8,856)





(3,779)





(25,028)





(10,680)

Interest income



3,778





3,281





11,287





9,617

Unrealized (loss) gain on investments



(561)





(342)





415





(5,875)

Other income



2,673





1,876





4,522





4,265



























Total other (expense) income, net



(1,613)





(1,068)





(5,917)





431



























Income before provision for income taxes



26,812





38,015





82,713





88,914



























Provision for income taxes



7,831





10,042





25,004





30,971



























Net income



18,981





27,973





57,709





57,943



























Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



2,887





5,914





7,609





9,582



























Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.

$ 16,094



$ 22,059



$ 50,100



$ 48,361



























Earnings per share – basic

$ 0.34



$ 0.47



$ 1.05



$ 1.04



























Earnings per share – diluted

$ 0.33



$ 0.47



$ 1.04



$ 1.03



EBITDA

Set forth below are reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as well as the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.





Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



(in thousands)

2024





2023





2024





2023



Net income

$ 18,981





$ 27,973





$ 57,709





$ 57,943



Interest expense



8,856







3,779







25,028







10,680



Interest income



(3,778)







(3,281)







(11,287)







(9,617)



Provision for income taxes



7,831







10,042







25,004







30,971



Depreciation and amortization



7,264







4,305







19,801







12,846



EBITDA



39,154







42,818







116,255







102,823





































(Income) loss from equity method investments



(1,353)







2,016







(2,887)







(3,160)



Other, net



1,206

(1)



1,723

(2)



2,663

(3)



1,507

(2) Stock-based compensation



6,163







5,706







19,301







13,364



APC excluded asset costs



—







(289)







—







3,039



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 45,170





$ 51,974





$ 135,332





$ 117,573





































Total revenue

$ 478,710





$ 348,173





$ 1,369,331





$ 1,033,625





































Adjusted EBITDA margin



9 %





15 %





10 %





11 %



(1) Other, net for the three months ended September 30, 2024 relates to non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase the remaining equity interests in one of our investments, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of the Company's Collar Agreement, non-cash gain on debt extinguishment related to one of our promissory note payables, and transaction costs incurred for our investments and tax restructuring fees.



(2) Other, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 relates to transaction costs incurred for our investments and tax restructuring fees and non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase the remaining equity interests, changes in the fair value of our contingent liabilities, and changes in the fair value of the Company's Collar Agreement.



(3) Other, net for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 relates to financial guarantee via a letter of credit that we provided almost three years ago in support of two local provider-led ACOs, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase the remaining equity interests in one of our investments, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of the Company's Collar Agreement, non-cash gain on debt extinguishment related to one of our promissory note payables, transaction costs incurred for our investments and tax restructuring fees, and reimbursement from a related party of the Company for taxes associated with the Excluded Assets spin-off.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





2024 Guidance Range

(in thousands)

Low



High

Net income

$ 59,340



$ 66,240

Interest expense



18,750





18,750

Provision for income taxes



26,660





29,760

Depreciation and amortization



27,500





27,500

EBITDA



132,250





142,250















Income from equity method investments



(4,250)





(4,250)

Other, net



5,000





5,000

Stock-based compensation



32,000





32,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 165,000



$ 175,000



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to GAAP, and may be calculated differently from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, stock-based compensation, and APC excluded assets costs. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. To the extent this release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

