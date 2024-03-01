Astrana Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, "Astrana") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that leadership is participating in the 3rd Annual Jefferies Value Based Care Summit, being held in Miami, on Monday, March 11, 2024, including a fireside chat at 12:35pm ET.

About Astrana Health

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 10,000 providers and 900,000 Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.

