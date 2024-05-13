Astrana Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

ALHAMBRA, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that leadership is participating in the BofA Securities Health Care Conference, being held in Las Vegas, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, including a fireside chat at 10:00am PT. The webcast link will be available at the "IR Calendar" section of the Company's website: https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 10,000 providers and 1 million Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.

