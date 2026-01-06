Astrana Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that leadership is participating in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, on Monday, January 12, 2026, including a presentation at 5:15pm PT. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available in the "IR Calendar" section of the Company's website: https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar .

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and over 1.6 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com .

