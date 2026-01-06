Astrana Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

News provided by

Astrana Health, Inc.

Jan 06, 2026, 08:07 ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that leadership is participating in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, on Monday, January 12, 2026, including a presentation at 5:15pm PT. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available in the "IR Calendar" section of the Company's website: https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About Astrana Health, Inc. 

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system. 

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and over 1.6 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grant Hesser, Investor Relations 
[email protected]

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Astrana Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Astrana Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading...
Astrana Health, Inc. Schedules 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Astrana Health, Inc. Schedules 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics