Astrana Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aug 22, 2024, 16:05 ET
ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that leadership is participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, being held in Boston, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.
- The Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, on Friday, September 6, 2024, including a fireside chat at 12:20pm ET.
- The Cowen 9th Annual FutureHealth Conference, being held in New York, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, including a panel discussion at 1:25pm ET.
- The Baird Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, including a fireside chat at 2:00pm ET.
About Astrana Health, Inc.
Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.
Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 10,000 providers and approximately one million patients in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), a network of risk-bearing organizations (RBOs) that encompasses independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and state-specific entities such as Restricted Knox-Keene licensed health plans in California, and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491
[email protected]
Asher Dewhurst, ICR Westwicke
[email protected]
SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.
