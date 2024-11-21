Astrana Health Provider Groups Recognized with Highest Elite Status in America's Physician Groups 2024 Standards of Excellence™ Survey

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana"), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, is proud to announce that eight of its affiliates have been recognized as Elite status recipients in the 2024 Standards of Excellence™ (SOE®) survey by America's Physician Groups (APG). This annual comprehensive survey is administered by APG to evaluate which physician groups are best positioned to provide coordinated, patient-centered, and cost-effective care.

"Achieving Elite status is a testament to our providers' hard work and dedication to our patients," said Brandon Sim, President and CEO of Astrana Health. "We are honored that our commitment to enhancing access to high-quality, high-value healthcare has been recognized, and we are grateful to the providers whose work ensures that members receive the best possible care every day. We are proud that, through our providers, we can continue our mission to provide exceptional healthcare services tailored to the needs of local communities."

"Achieving SOE® Elite status demonstrates that these APG member organizations are among the highest-performing organizations engaged in the range of value-based care models: Medicare Advantage, the Medicare Shared Savings Program, and multiple models introduced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Innovation Center," said APG President and CEO Susan Dentzer. "The capabilities that these groups possess in such areas as providing advanced primary care, delivering patient-centered care, managing population health, and being transparent about their quality and costs place them at the forefront of U.S. physician practices and health systems."

The following Astrana affiliates have proudly attained the highest Elite 5-star status in all categories, reflecting Astrana's dedication to excellence across these entities:

Access Primary Care Medical Group

Accountable Health Care IPA

Advantage Health Network IPA

All-American Medical Group; For Your Benefit

Allied Pacific of California IPA

AMG, also known as AstranaCare of California

Community Family Care Medical Group

Jade Health Care Medical Group

Now in its 17th year, the APG SOE® survey is recognized as the benchmark for evaluating achievements in healthcare delivery among accountable physician practices and organizations. The comprehensive survey assesses various categories, including the sophistication of health information technology, comprehensiveness of population health management programs, ability to provide patient-centered care and advanced primary care, and accountability for costs and quality outcomes.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 12,000 providers and over 1.1 million Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.

