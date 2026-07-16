AstraZeneca (AZN) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

AstraZeneca (AZN) shares fell roughly 8% as the market opened on July 9, 2026. Investors who held AZN and lost money are examining whether the losses tied to this collapse may be recoverable.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) stock dropped approximately 8% premarket on July 9, 2026, after the Phase III CARDIO-TTransform trial of Wainua missed its primary endpoint in ATTR cardiomyopathy. If you held AZN shares and suffered a loss, you are encouraged to check your eligibility to recover here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The significance of the news and the single-session decline is what shareholders are focused on. The Wainua CARDIO-TTransform study was the largest trial in the ATTR cardiomyopathy population and had been positioned as a key contributor toward the Company's stated "$80 billion 2030 ambition."

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of AstraZeneca investors. The investigation is focused on the losses shareholders sustained on July 9, 2026, and whether affected investors may be entitled to recover.

If you purchased AstraZeneca shares and lost money, find out if you qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AZN Investigation

Q: How much did AZN stock drop?A: Shares opened down more than 8% after the Company disclosed that the Phase III CARDIO-TTransform trial of Wainua missed its primary endpoint in ATTR cardiomyopathy. Investors who suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AZN investigation?A: Investors who purchased AZN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if I already sold my AZN shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AZN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my AZN losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer?A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do AZN investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP