Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Planet Fitness Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 14, 2026 - PLNT

Notice to pension funds, asset managers, and other institutional holders of PLNT shares concerning alleged membership-growth and marketing disclosures that preceded a 31.19% one-day decline.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased PLNT securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment or call (212) 363-7500.

PLNT shares declined from $63.96 to $44.01 on May 7, 2026, a $19.95 per-share loss, or approximately 31.19%, after the Company announced reduced 2026 expectations and withdrew its three-year growth algorithm. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by September 14, 2026.

Institutional Investor Securities Recovery ERISA Considerations

The complaint asserts that Planet Fitness gave investors an overly positive picture of its ability to drive membership growth through its national marketing campaign and pricing strategy. For institutional investors, the alleged decline may require portfolio-level review, including trade-date analysis, loss measurement, and fiduciary assessment.

The action claims that the Company's peak first-quarter sign-up period was weaker than expected because its marketing messaging allegedly failed to resonate with core fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. Planet Fitness also paused the planned national Black Card price increase and revised key 2026 targets.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders may wish to evaluate whether their PLNT losses warrant active participation in the case. Relevant considerations include:

Purchases of PLNT common stock during the November 6, 2025 to May 6, 2026 Class Period

Exposure across pension, union, endowment, foundation, or asset-management portfolios

Documented losses tied to the May 7, 2026 decline following the Company's revised outlook

Whether the institution has governance policies requiring review of securities class action opportunities

Whether serving as lead plaintiff would allow the institution to oversee litigation strategy on behalf of the class

Case Summary for Large PLNT Holders

As averred in the complaint, Planet Fitness previously projected 2026 system-wide same club sales growth in the 4% to 5% range, revenue growth of approximately 9%, adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 10%, and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 9% to 10%. The Company later revised those expectations to approximately 1%, 7%, 6%, and 4%, respectively.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions because they can help ensure that shareholder claims are prosecuted efficiently and with accountability. Here, the alleged $19.95 per-share decline gives institutions a concrete basis to assess whether their portfolios suffered recoverable losses." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Lawsuit

Q: How much did PLNT stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 31.19%, a decline of $19.95 per share, after Planet Fitness disclosed slower net member growth, reduced 2026 guidance, withdrew its three-year growth algorithm, and paused the planned Black Card price increase. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PLNT lawsuit allege?A: The complaint alleges Planet Fitness made materially false or misleading statements regarding the efficacy of its marketing strategy, its ability to achieve projected membership growth, its planned Black Card price increase, and its three-year growth algorithm during the Class Period.

Q: When did Planet Fitness allegedly mislead investors?A: The Class Period runs from November 6, 2025 to May 6, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures on May 7, 2026 revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP