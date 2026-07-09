AstraZeneca Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (AZN) announced its key CARDIO-TTRansform Phase III trial missed its primary endpoint. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of affected AZN investors.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) faces a securities investigation after shares fell more than 8.3% in early trading on July 9, 2026. If you purchased AstraZeneca shares and suffered a loss, you are encouraged to check your eligibility to recover losses now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Wainua, a gene-silencing drug for transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy, had been positioned as a key value driver toward AstraZeneca's stated "$80 billion 2030 ambition." The Company referred to the trial as the "largest trial in this population" with the "potential to address key questions" unanswered in the community.

On July 9, 2026, AstraZeneca reported that the trail had failed, noting that "adding Wainua did not provide a statistically significant benefit on the composite outcome of CV mortality and recurrent CV events."

If you purchased AstraZeneca shares and lost money, submit your information to preserve your rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AZN Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the AZN investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased AZN securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What is the AZN securities fraud investigation about? A securities investigation is pending concerning AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell over 8.3% premarket after the Company disclosed that the Phase III CARDIO-TTransform trial of Wainua missed its primary endpoint, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AZN investigation? A: Investors who purchased AZN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AZN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my AZN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AZN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP