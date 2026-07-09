Ionis Pharmaceuticals Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of a Pending Investigation Into Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals told investors its CARDIO-TTRansform program was on track to deliver landmark data -- then the Phase-3 trial missed its primary endpoint. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) shares were falling more than 20% on July 9, 2026, after the Company disclosed that its Phase-3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial failed to meet its primary endpoint. If you purchased IONS shares and suffered a loss, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The investigation concerns whether the Company's prior public statements regarding the CARDIO-TTRansform program aligned with the trial's ultimate outcome. On November 6, 2024, CEO Brett Monia stated on the Company's Q3 2024 earnings call that the "ongoing CARDIO-TTRansform trial [was] on track to deliver the most comprehensive dataset in these patients in the second half of 2026." More recently, on June 10, 2026, CEO Monia reiterating that data was expected in the back half of the year, told investors "everything is going very well in the conduct of the study and the execution. The study is reasonably derisked for its primary endpoint. We're excited."

On July 9, 2026, the company disclosed that its trial, partnered with AstraZeneca, did not meet its primary endpoint of reducing combined cardiovascular death and recurrent events in transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy patients. The stock opened down more than 20% on the news. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of IONS investors.

Shareholders who lost money on IONS are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IONS Investigation

Q: What is the IONS securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares opened down more than 20% on July 9, 2026, after the Company disclosed that its Phase-3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Ionis made materially false or misleading statements regarding the status and expected results of its CARDIO-TTRansform program. When the Company disclosed the trial's failure to meet its primary endpoint, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the IONS investigation? A: Investors who purchased IONS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do IONS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my IONS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought IONS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP