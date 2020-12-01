astrea® Introduces New Filtered Water Bottle to Tackle Water Contamination

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How clean is the water we're drinking?

Recent studies have uncovered heavy metals and toxins in local school drinking fountains and news coverage continues to expose pollutants in tap water across the US.

In 2018, astrea (https://astreawater.com/) launched the only filtered water bottle certified to reduce lead to below EPA suggested levels. Today, the team known for innovative filtration technology unveils the evolution of its renowned water bottle — one that expands the number of contaminants it is certified to reduce to over 20, including pharmaceuticals, pesticides and other harmful contaminants.

astrea gives consumers a sustainable alternative to bottled water by combining the power of a water filter pitcher with portability of a premium reusable bottle. Now featuring more performance certifications than any other water bottle on the market. This new product allows users to take control and filter instantly from the tap wherever they are.

"With this new development of the astrea product, we wanted to greatly expand on the performance of the original, allowing our customers to deal with an even wider array of water contaminants. With that in mind, we set out to acquire the most performance certifications ever achieved in a portable water bottle. In the end, we were able to add all three classes of "Emerging Contaminants" to our list – and increased the filtration capacity from 20 to 30 gallons per filter, offering even more value to our customers." Dr. Christopher Ashley, PhD – Director of Product Development

astrea is leading the way in a saturated industry filled with bottles that make the claims, but do not have the certification to back it up. It is certified to filter zinc and chlorine (NSF/ANSI 42), to reduce lead, copper, chromium 3+, cadmium, mercury and benzene (NSF/ANSI 53). It is now also certified to reduce 15 emerging contaminants that include prescription drugs, over the counter medications, herbicides, and pesticides (NSF/ANSI 401).

astrea ONE Premium Filtering Water bottles are now available in a range of colors and styles at Amazon.com starting at $24.99.

About astrea:

astrea is a consumer brand of Strix, the world's leading innovator in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and water filtration devices. What started as a conversation over enchiladas, turned into a passion project. Real science is at our core, because it's who we are. For more information, visit https://astreawater.com/.

