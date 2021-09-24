Astreya Appoints Balaji Krishna as Executive Vice President & Global Head of Next Gen Engineering

" Balaji joins us at a pivotal point in Astreya's expansion, as clients entrust us with solving their unique problems using emerging technologies. Balaji is a visionary and innovative engineering leader, who is the ideal person to build and lead our Astreya Next Gen Engineering Portfolio of Services. His business acumen, technical ability and industry experience in developing and delivering next-generation engineering solutions & services will be critical to our portfolio diversification and innovation strategy. Our board and I welcome him to the Astreya Executive Team and wish him exceptional success in expanding global solutions, brand footprint, and revenue opportunities." said Andrea Bendzick, Chief Operating Officer of Astreya.

Balaji is a growth evangelist and innovation vanguard having expertise in stimulating transformational growth for large IT brands & amplifying value driven business outcomes for end clients. He brings more than 20 years of business success with a rich and diversified experience range across a wide spectrum of organizational functions such as delivery management, customer relationship management, practice development and P&L management. He has a deep passion towards envisioning and developing disruptive products, solutions and services & creating market demand leveraging next generation technologies such as AI/ML, Hyper-automation, Advanced Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud-Infrastructure, Augmented & Virtual reality (AR/VR) to name a few. Over the past few years, he has been instrumental in co-creation and implementation of advanced technology and business solutions for various industry segments.

In his last role as Vice President & Global Client Partner at Infogain Corporation, he was responsible for establishing & enhancing customer relationships alongside global delivery and P&L for strategic & large accounts. Before joining Infogain, he made a remarkable impact in the strategic growth journey of Infosys especially in the Retail, CPG and Banking sector helping customers in their respective digital transformation journeys and played a vital role in establishing strategic practice delivery centers to support the agile global delivery models.

Balaji holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology from prestigious Anna University, Chennai, India.

Astreya is the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our journey started in 2001 in the heart of Silicon Valley and reaches 33 countries with over 1500 IT professionals. We enable businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. The Astreya advantage is centred around focus and clear vision, world-class talent, and innovative technology: Creativity is in our DNA. Our dedicated Software and Service Innovation teams bring best in class technology and tools to bear for our clients.

