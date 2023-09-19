Astreya Appoints Edward Betancourt as New Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a global leader in IT Managed Services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Edward Betancourt as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Betancourt, an authority in data, business intelligence, and notably Artificial Intelligence (AI), will spearhead Astreya's next pioneering chapter in AI-driven innovation.

Edward Betancourt's distinguished career includes leading high-performing product, engineering, and data teams, successful exits from two startups, and a wealth of experience as Technology Advisor for various VC-funded startups and VP of Engineering at both Cascade and Seek AI. His extensive involvement in AI is set to reinforce Astreya's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art IT solutions to its global clientele.

Andrea Bendzick, CEO and President of Astreya, enthusiastically shared, "We are extraordinarily excited to welcome Edward Betancourt as our new CTO. Edward's unparalleled expertise in AI not only complements our existing capabilities but skyrockets us into a new frontier of technological advancement. This is not just an addition to our team; it's a strategic alignment that will accelerate our momentum in the AI universe, shaping the future of IT Managed Services."

Edward Betancourt elaborated on his vision for his role and Astreya's future, saying, "AI represents the epitome of Astreya's philosophy of 'Working Innovation.' It's not just about adopting technology; it's about integrating cutting-edge AI solutions to solve complex problems and create tangible value for our clients. Astreya's commitment to driving innovation in IT Managed Services is what makes this role extraordinarily exciting for me. As we journey into this new era, I'm thrilled to help our clients navigate and excel in the increasingly demanding landscape of their digital transformations."

Astreya is a leading provider of IT solutions and services, with offices and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company aims to help organizations optimize their IT operations through innovative software solutions, comprehensive IT support, and strategic consulting. For more information, please visit www.astreya.com.

