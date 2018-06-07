Astreya Names Erika Keough VP Global Talent Acquisition

Erika has extensive domestic and international experience in building talent teams, and will lead Astreya's global talent acquisition strategy to recruit and retain a diverse, high performing talent pool to support Astreya's managed services growth strategy around the world. Erika will be based in Astreya's Washington D.C. office and will report to Monica Hushen, Astreya's Chief Operating Officer and CFO.

Erika Keough is a veteran HR professional with over 20 years of experience in Technology, services and global environments. Erika most recently led all HR and Talent at Oteemo, Inc. Prior to that, Erika was Senior Director of North America Talent Acquisition at MicroStrategy and has held Talent Acquisition and HR roles at Clarabridge, Ntrepid and Gulian and Associates.

"At Astreya we're committed to recruiting and retaining top talent from a range of industries and backgrounds," said Edwin Miller, CEO of Astreya. "Our people are the company's most valuable asset and Erika's experience, both as a recruiter and as a leader, will allow us to continue to recruit exceptional talent from around the world. We are thrilled to welcome Erika to Astreya where she will make an immediate impact amidst a period of rapid growth and investment in the company."

"This is a great time to join Astreya, as the market for professional and managed services continues to explode," Erika said. "2018 was a record-breaking hiring year for Astreya, and I'm excited to join such a strong team of industry veterans. I look forward to working with our clients to help them innovate, scale and grow."

ABOUT ASTREYA

Astreya is a premier IT solutions provider offering strategic and tactical services for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Astreya was founded in 2001 as a staffing company and value-added reseller. Demand for Astreya's expertise increased and the company grew quickly. From its origins as a tactical source of IT talent, Astreya expanded its solutions to focus on Managed Services and Professional Services. Today, Astreya's innovative solutions and insight enables businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, Astreya employs over 800 IT professionals in approximately 35 countries. For more information, visit the company's website at www.astreya.com. Connect with Astreya on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

