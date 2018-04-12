Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery

Mr. Preston has extensive international experience, and his role is critical in guiding a geographically-diverse team of service managers and IT professionals to provide a world-class experience to clients in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Prior to joining Astreya, Preston served as Executive Vice President for Milestone Technologies where, during his tenure, he oversaw sales, marketing and service delivery of emerging accounts. He was also a Director in the sales and delivery organization at Cisco where he managed several large franchise services accounts. Mr. Preston started his career at Quantum Corporation, working across multiple operations functions as part of a 2-year MBA rotation program.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jay to Astreya where he will make an immediate impact amidst a period of growth and investment in the company," said Edwin Miller, CEO of Astreya. "The success of our global growth strategy depends on our ability to capitalize on the expertise of some of the industry's strongest talents. Jay's experience both selling and delivering technology solutions to some of the largest businesses in the world will help us continue our own rapid growth and elevate our programs."

"This is a great time to join Astreya, as the market for professional and managed services continues to explode," Jay said. "2018 is a record-breaking fiscal year for Astreya, and I'm excited to join such a strong team of industry veterans. I look forward to working with our clients to help them innovate, scale and grow."

Astreya is a premier IT solutions provider offering strategic and tactical services for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Astreya was founded in 2001 as a staffing company and value-added reseller. Demand for Astreya's expertise increased and the company grew quickly. From its origins as a tactical source of IT talent, Astreya expanded its solutions to focus on Managed Services and Professional Services. Today, Astreya's innovative solutions and insight enables businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, Astreya employs over 800 IT professionals in approximately 35 countries. For more information, visit the company's website at www.astreya.com. Connect with Astreya on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

