Astrin Biosciences and Leading New York Cancer Center Announce New Cancer Research Collaboration

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant advancement for cancer research and treatment, Astrin Biosciences, a leader in AI-empowered 3D holographic technology for cancer cell detection, has announced a comprehensive research collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). This collaboration will leverage the combined strengths of both organizations, with the goal of transforming biomarker development and its role in cancer research and treatment.

The collaboration sets the stage for an integrated approach, enabling researchers from Astrin and MSK to work together on a wide range of projects across the spectrum of cancer care. The collaboration is fueled by a shared commitment to eradicate the global scourge of cancer.

Astrin's Founder and CEO, Jayant Parthasarathy, PhD, expressed his gratitude and optimism, "We are deeply honored to collaborate with MSK. Their trust in our platform is a testament to our technology's potential. Together, we have a remarkable opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by cancer."

"This collaboration holds immense promise for advancing our understanding of cancer, from early detection to addressing the challenges of treatment resistance and disease complexity," said Howard I. Scher, MD, FASCO, Head of MSK's Biomarker Program and a world-renowned expert in cancer diagnostics.

The collaboration promises to accelerate the development of innovative cancer diagnostics and treatments. It underscores the commitment of both Astrin Biosciences and MSK to lead the charge in the global fight against cancer.

