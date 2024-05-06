Astrix Security Earns Three Global InfoSec Awards

Company Recognized for Leading the Non-human Identity Security Space

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security, the enterprise's trusted solution for securing non-human identities, has earned three awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM):

Editor's Choice Cybersecurity Startup of the Year

Best Solution Saas/Cloud Security

Market Leader Third Party Cyber Risk

"While 49% of breaches involve stolen credentials, 90% of credentials are not protected by existing IAM solutions. Service accounts, API keys, OAuth apps, and other non-human identities hold privileged access to enterprise environments and stay under the radar. The recent attacks on Dropbox, Cloudflare, Okta, and Microsoft prove how attackers recognize that non-human identities are the path of least resistance," says Alon Jackson, Astrix Security's CEO and co-founder. "Astrix continues to pioneer this space, helping security teams gain visibility and control over these unmonitored and improperly secured identities, which in turn allows businesses to unleash the immense power of connectivity and automation, without compromising on security. Earning these awards validates the strides we are making in the non-human identity space, and we are honored to be recognized amongst more industry leaders."

Astrix is the first solution to help security teams gain full control of their non-human identity layer, across all environments - SaaS, IaaS and PaaS. Using an agentless approach, Astrix allows security teams to quickly discover all their non-human identities and access tokens in one place, and automatically detects and remediates over-privileged, unnecessary, and malicious access that exposes their organizations to supply chain attacks, data breaches and compliance violations. Astrix helps security teams automatically detect and remediate attacks leveraging non-human access in real-time, as well as continuously reduce attack surfaces by managing the complete lifecycle of every connection, from creation to expiration with automated remediation workflow integrated with their existing IT management systems, SIEM and SOAR.

Astrix's platform helps security teams like Agoda, Netapp, Workato, Priceline, and Figma seamlessly remediate risky access with automated workflows integrated into their organization's daily IT service management tools.

"Astrix embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Astrix Security will be exhibiting at RSA Conference 2024 , May 6-9 (Moscone South Expo, Booth #3106).

About Astrix Security

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021, Astrix Security helps enterprises close their biggest identity blind spot - Non-human Identities (NHIs). Astrix provides holistic visibility into all NHIs, automatically detecting and remediating over-privileged, unnecessary, misbehaving and malicious access tokens to prevent supply chain attacks, data leaks and compliance violations. Led by two veterans of the Israel Defense Force 8200 military intelligence unit, CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, Astrix's team is rapidly expanding. Astrix has raised nearly $40M in funding, with a Series A led by CRV, and additional investments from Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital, Venrock and Kmehin Ventures.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

