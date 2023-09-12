Astrix Security named a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Identity-First Security

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security , the enterprise's trusted solution for securing non-human identities, was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, in the research firm's 2023 Cool Vendors in Identity-First Security report . "A vendor must be considered innovative, impactful or intriguing in either the products or the IT services sectors. Cool Vendors are not limited to technology coolness, however — coolness may also include services or unique business models."*

The report states that, "SaaS environments are breeding grounds for unnoticed and unmanaged application to application connections. Use cases involving machine identity management are difficult to secure, understand and resolve. Over permissioned API keys, OAuth tokens, and overlooked privileged service accounts create substantial risks in attacks and data breaches."

With an overwhelming amount of data being processed, and the rise of AI-powered apps, today's businesses are becoming increasingly aware of the extent at which their most critical core systems are connected to internal and third-party applications. These non-human identities such as service accounts, API keys, webhooks, and SSH keys are difficult to discover and monitor since they are often made without the security team's knowledge. Astrix helps security teams gain visibility and control over these unmonitored and improperly secured connections.

"We are proud to be the leading provider of non-human identity security as our platform has brought awareness to the problem of app to app sprawl - an issue that was difficult to understand, see, and solve until now. The onslaught of attacks, like the latest hack on Microsoft's customers, showcases the need for a non-human identity solution," said Alon Jackson, CEO and co-founder at Astrix. "Astrix ensures a business's core systems are securely connected to third-party cloud services, helping companies defend against the clear and imminent threats of service supply chain attacks. We believe that being recognized by Gartner further validates Astrix's approach to addressing and solving this problem and will continue pushing our team to solve the risks posed in the industry today."

The Astrix Security Platform is the first to provide holistic visibility and threat detection for all non-human connections and identities, alongside comprehensive secret protection. Astrix provides a consolidated view of all the internal and third-party integrations within the business and engineering environment, as well as all access keys in use (i.e., API keys, OAuth tokens, service accounts, and webhooks) and the permissions and level of access granted to each one. Additionally, the solution provides secret management controls through proactive secret scanning and behavioral threat detection. With Astrix, businesses can extend their identity threat detection and response capabilities to non-human identities by continuously running behavioral analysis of internal and third-party apps connected to core SaaS, IaaS and PaaS systems to detect anomalies that may indicate compromised access tokens and automatically remediate risky connections.

We feel Astrix's recognition as a Cool Vendor builds upon recent momentum that spans raising $25M in Series A funding, being named a 2023 RSA Innovation Sandbox finalist, securing three Global InfoSec Awards, and a growing client roster of leading enterprise customers that include NetApp, Priceline, Figma (recently acquired by Adobe), Bloomreach, Rapyd, Agoda and Exabeam.

