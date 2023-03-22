Astrix Security Named a Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Company's App-to-App Security Solution Recognized in Cyber Industry's Most Prestigious Startup Competition

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security , the enterprise's trusted solution for securing app-to-app connectivity, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference™ 2023 Innovation Sandbox contest. Astrix Security will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, April 24 at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 75 acquisitions and received $12.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years.

"Every year the Innovation Sandbox showcases the best of the best in new cyber innovations, which is why being chosen is a testament to this new and critically important category Astrix is addressing," said Alon Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Astrix Security. "As we've seen with the recent attacks against household names like Slack, GitHub, and Microsoft, a new generation of supply chain attacks is on the rise, emphasizing the importance of ensuring third-party integration security. We're looking forward to showing everyone at the RSA Conference how the Astrix Security Platform is becoming a key capability in the enterprise's arsenal to reduce third-party risks by providing visibility and governance over all non-human identities."

The Astrix Security Platform provides a consolidated, comprehensive view of all the internal and third-party integrations within a business's environment, ensuring your core systems are securely connected to internal and third-party apps via API keys, OAuth tokens, service accounts, LCNC workflows and more. From Salesforce and Microsoft 365 to GitHub and Snowflake, Astrix's agentless, non-intrusive solution monitors core systems across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS environments and instantly detects and remediate attacks abusing non-human identities. Continuously reducing attack surfaces, the Astrix Security Platform exposes suspicious or malicious connection behavior, over-privileged or unused connections, and untrusted vendor connections.

"The RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest is one of the most exciting highlights of the week as we get to watch 10 of the cybersecurity industry's best and brightest up and coming stars shine on stage with provocative and cutting-edge ideas," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. "The demanding challenges and threats we face are only getting more complex in both size and severity and we need smart, determined and skilled individuals and companies to make an impact and help tackle what lies ahead."

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About Astrix

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021, Astrix Security helps cloud-first companies defend against a new generation of supply chain attacks. Astrix provides holistic visibility into all app-to-app connections and automatically detects and remediates over-privileged, unnecessary and malicious integrations to prevent supply chain attacks, data leaks and compliance violations. Led by two veterans of the Israel Defense Force 8200 military intelligence unit, CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, Astrix's team is rapidly expanding. Astrix has raised $15M in Seed funding and is backed by leading investors Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital, and Venrock. Learn more at https://astrix.security or follow us on LinkedIn .

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future topics and gain access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking visionaries and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry, visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

Media Contacts:

