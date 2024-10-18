Astrix Security Recognized as a 2024 SINET16 Innovator for Revolutionizing Non-Human Identity Security

Award highlights Astrix's pioneering solution in addressing a critical identity security gap in today's enterprises

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security, the enterprise's trusted solution for securing non-human identities, today announced that it has been named a 2024 SINET16 Innovator Award winner. The SINET16 award identifies the most innovative, compelling, emerging companies and technologies that address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

2024 SINET16 Innovator - Astrix Security

SINET , an organization with the mission to accelerate Cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships, selected 16 winners from a pool of 230 applications from 13 countries this year. All companies are under $15 million in revenue, and the pool has become more and more competitive since launching 15 years ago.

"Being named a SINET16 Innovator underscores the growing awareness of the risks posed by non-human identities," said Alon Jackson, CEO and cofounder of Astrix Security. "Business leaders recognize the importance of investing in NHI security as we've found that one in four organizations are already investing in these capabilities and an additional 60% plan to within the next twelve months. While NHI security adoption continues to mount, Astrix is laser-focused on closing this security gap by providing enterprises with clear visibility and automated solutions to protect against evolving threats like supply chain attacks and data leaks."

This recognition comes on the heels of Astrix releasing the State of Non-Human Identity Security Survey Report , a survey conducted with Cloud Security Alliance, that revealed a critical security gap: organizations are significantly less prepared to secure non-human identities (NHIs) compared to human ones. The survey data shows that one in five organizations have experienced a security incident related to non-human identities, and only 15% remain confident in their ability to secure them. With NHIs emerging as the largest identity blind spot, Astrix is designed to help enterprises close this gap.

Astrix Security provides enterprise customers like Agoda, Priceline, Netapp, and Figma, with the industry's first solution that's purposely built to manage and secure non-human identities and access. The solution's holistic visibility into all non-human identities automatically detects and remediates over-privileged, unnecessary, and malicious access to prevent supply chain attacks and data leaks. The Astrix platform helps security teams seamlessly remediate risky access with automated workflows integrated into their organization's daily IT service management tools.

"We are honored to play a role in accelerating innovation in a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their goal to protect our critical infrastructures and national security interests," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET.

About Astrix Security

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021, Astrix Security helps enterprises close their biggest identity blind spot - Non-human Identities (NHIs). Astrix provides holistic visibility into all NHIs, automatically detecting and remediating over-privileged, unnecessary, misbehaving and malicious access tokens to prevent supply chain attacks, data leaks and compliance violations. Led by two veterans of the Israel Defense Force 8200 military intelligence unit, CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, Astrix's team is rapidly expanding. Astrix has raised nearly $40M in funding, with a Series A led by CRV, and additional investments from Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital, Venrock and Kmehin Ventures.

