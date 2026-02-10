Astrix Security Releases OpenClaw Scanner Amid Growing Concerns Over Autonomous AI Agents

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security , the leader in AI agent security, today announced the general availability of OpenClaw Scanner , a complementary tool that detects deployments of the open-source AI assistant OpenClaw (also known as MoltBot) across organizations' environments.

As agent-style AI assistants gain traction, security teams are facing a growing blind spot: autonomous AI agents running on endpoints with the ability to execute commands, access files, and authenticate to internal systems without centralized governance or visibility. OpenClaw is a textbook example of this emerging risk, and one that's raised alarm across the security community.

Nearly two weeks ago, security researchers exposed widespread exposure and authentication weaknesses across publicly accessible OpenClaw instances. Following those disclosures, Astrix conducted its own analysis and observed similar issues in real enterprise environments, including critical misconfigurations that could enable attackers to gain remote access to employee devices and establish persistent access to sensitive corporate systems like Salesforce, GitHub, and Slack.

To assist professionals mitigating this threat, Astrix has released the OpenClaw Scanner tool that relies on read-only EDR telemetry, runs locally, and doesn't execute anything on endpoints. The OpenClaw Scanner represents a specific, standalone capability derived from the core Astrix Security Platform, released as a free resource to the global security community to help address immediate security gaps.

"OpenClaw and similar autonomous agents represent a breakthrough in operational automation, but they also introduce unprecedented risk," said Idan Gour, Astrix Security Co-Founder and President. "The OpenClaw Scanner is purpose-built to help teams answer the critical question: Are AI agents running in my environment? It gives security teams an immediate, low-friction way to detect agent activity before it becomes a security incident."

Key Features of the OpenClaw Scanner:

Non-intrusive detection: Uses read-only EDR data to identify evidence of OpenClaw execution across endpoints, without deploying additional agents or executing code on target systems.

Uses read-only EDR data to identify evidence of OpenClaw execution across endpoints, without deploying additional agents or executing code on target systems. Fast deployment: Designed as a portable Python-based tool that integrates with existing security controls and runs entirely within an organization's perimeter.

Designed as a portable Python-based tool that integrates with existing security controls and runs entirely within an organization's perimeter. Contextual reporting: Generates clear, portable reports highlighting where OpenClaw agents are present, with user and device context to support rapid mitigation.

Generates clear, portable reports highlighting where OpenClaw agents are present, with user and device context to support rapid mitigation. Remediation guidance: Includes step-by-step recommendations for investigating and addressing detected agent activity.

The OpenClaw Scanner is available today as a free download at: https://pypi.org/project/astrix-openclaw-scanner/ . Astrix also plans ongoing enhancements and threat detection research to help organizations stay ahead of evolving agent-based risks.

About Astrix Security

Astrix secures the full lifecycle of AI agents and the Non-Human Identities (NHIs) that power them, extending traditional IAM to govern the modern AI attack surface. While agents and other NHIs outnumber humans 100:1, they remain under the radar, creating the biggest blindspot in our identity perimeter. Astrix provides a unified solution for the continuous discovery of all AI agents and NHIs, secure and remediate excessive privileges, real-time threats, and adoption of new agents responsibly with 'secure by design' guardrails like Agentic just-in-time access. Enabling our customers to responsibly adopt and accelerate productivity. Trusted by leading enterprises including Workday, NetApp, Priceline, Figma, Hubspot, Workato and many more.

