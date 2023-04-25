Astrix Security Takes Home Three Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

Company Also Recognized as Innovation Sandbox Finalist at RSA Conference 2023

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security , the enterprise's trusted solution for securing non-human connections and identities, has been awarded three Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM):

Most Innovative Cybersecurity Startup of the Year

Market Leader SaaS/Cloud Security

Cutting Edge Third-Party Cyber Risk

"As we've seen the countless supply chain attack headlines - from GitHub to Slack and Microsoft - there's a clear need for securing non-human identities, specifically those that connect the enterprise to third-party app vendors,'' said Alon Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Astrix Security. "Astrix continues to stay ahead of the demand – providing a trusted solution to ensure all app-to-app connections are secure by immediately detecting new connections and continuously analyzing their behavior in real time. Winning these awards is truly a privilege and we couldn't be more proud to be a member of this incredible group of winners."

Astrix offers the first purposely-built solution to extend Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and access management to non-human identities such as API keys, access tokens, service accounts, to ensure employees are securely connecting their organization's core systems to third-party and internal apps, cloud services, and workflows. The Astrix Security platform is modernizing third-party risk programs for cloud first companies by automatically identifying and allowing rapid mitigation of risky connections related to suspicious third-party integrations, anomalous behavior (like suspicious source IPs), overly-permissive integrations, redundant applications, and insecure tokens.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Astrix Security is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Astrix Security was also recognized as a top 10 finalist for the RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox contest, an annual competition that recognizes the cybersecurity industry's most promising young companies. Astrix presented their technology to a panel of renowned industry judges on April 24, 2023 at the conference in San Francisco.

About Astrix

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021, Astrix Security helps cloud-first companies defend against a new generation of supply chain attacks. Astrix provides holistic visibility into all non-human connections and identities - automatically detects and remediates over-privileged, unnecessary, misbehaving and malicious app-to-app connections to prevent supply chain attacks, data leaks and compliance violations. Led by two veterans of the Israel Defense Force 8200 military intelligence unit, CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, Astrix's team is rapidly expanding. Astrix has raised $15M in Seed funding and is backed by leading investors Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital, and Venrock. Learn more at https://astrix.security or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Press Contact

Kayla Armstrong

Beyond Trending PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Astrix Security