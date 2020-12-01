Astrologer Tatiana Borsch Who Predicted the 2020 Crises Sees a Better World but With Major Challenges for 2021

MOSCOW, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Birth of a new, better world in 2021 comes with a lot of personal and economic challenges for the U.S. and most countries around the world.

"It's impossible to separate the events of 2020 from 2021. Global changes are under way. It's irreversible and will be felt by everyone," said Russian astrologer Tatiana Borsch in a recent SWAAY Magazine Article. "The world is changing for the better, even if it's not easy for us to see right now."

Astrologer Tatiana Borsch shares her predictions for 2021 in Complete Horoscope 2021. The book is part of her annual horoscope series she has been writing since 1992. Tatiana Borsch has a career spanning more than 30 years as a renowned Russian astrologer, writer, and award-winning documentary film producer.

Old political systems will be replaced by new ones as more aggressive, large-scale protests between the poor and rich continue challenging world leaders. Social activism is not just contained in the U.S. but worldwide as we enter the Age of Aquarius, which signifies freedom, equality, and brotherhood.

If Joe Biden enters the office as President of the United States, the transfer of power may not go smoothly and he's unlikely to serve for the entire four-year term.

"In the near future, a negative aspect forms in his horoscope between Saturn and the Moon, which signals health and professional troubles. This is duplicated in several astrological techniques and will be in full force from mid-December 2020 to February 2021," said Tatiana.

Biden's term of office could be challenging. Disagreements may arise in his team and conflicts can emerge with other branches of power and political opponents. He may not be able to fulfill his promises, she says.

She expects the economic crisis to worsen with many people losing their jobs, and companies going bankrupt.

The most difficult periods of 2021 are January to March, May to the first half of July and December to January 2022 when Saturn and Uranus will form negative aspects. During this time, she expects more economic and political problems, as well as escalations in personal conflicts.

This interaction between Saturn and Uranus is indicative of conflicts between the old and new ways of life, and a difficult irreconcilable struggle that will be reflected in all areas of life – social, economic, and political, she said.

"As this global financial crisis unfolds, expect a stronger China, and a weakened U.S and Europe. America's economic and political system might waste away, which could take place faster than we think," said Tatiana.

She's seeing a depreciating U.S. dollar. The U.S. could also face growing confrontations with other countries as it weakens and wields less political and economic influence among allies. The European Union may no longer follow its lead.

"There may even be separatist tides within the U.S. and some states may take steps towards separatism but full secession is not in the cards," said Tatiana.

In personal affairs, Tatiana sees trouble and unexpected breakups in unstable relationships. Problems faced by unhappy couples may rear their ugly heads. However, couples having sincere bonds with real affections can take their relationships to the next level by living together or getting married.

In personal finances, during this transition period, it's better to refrain from taking on personal risks and best to avoid investing your money in get-rich-quick schemes.

"There is a saying 'Don't risk your house on a sure thing'- now, that is surprisingly relevant," Tatiana writes.

Meet Astrologer & Author Tatiana Borsch

Tatiana has an outstanding track record as a professional astrologer and has made guest appearances on many popular television shows. She is the author of more than 40 books including the annual "Complete Horoscope" book series, which she started writing in Russian. Complete Horoscope 2021 is now her third English edition.

Tatiana is also the founder of the AstraArt production company, which created more than 150 documentary films since 2002. She has received numerous awards for films broadcasted across Russia and other countries.

