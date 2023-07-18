Astronergy gets TÜV Rheinland world's first PV industry zero-carbon factory certificate

News provided by

Astronergy

18 Jul, 2023, 04:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After two months' upgradation and verification process, Astronergy Jiangsu Yancheng Manufacturing Base (Yancheng Base) got TÜV Rheinland world's first PV industry zero-carbon factory certification on July 17, marking one more signpost of Astronergy's practices for a greener world.

According to TÜV Rheinland's verification, Yancheng Base got three-star rating and successfully obtained the Zero Carbon Factory (Type 1) Certificate, which is recognized by the China Energy Conservation Association.

Continue Reading
image_1
image_1

To upgrade more zero-carbon factories, earlier in June, Astronergy has reached cooperation with TÜV Rheinland, which is one of the participating units of the global first complete and quantifiable zero-carbon factory construction standard and evaluation rules - the 'Evaluation Specification of Zero-carbon Factory' (T/CECA-G 0171-2022), and one of the first batch of zero-carbon factory evaluation and certification service institutions.

In accordance with the evaluation rules and with help of TÜV Rheinland, by the end of 2030, Astronergy will have at least seven more factories that achieve comprehensive zero carbon emissions performance through technical measures such as energy conservation, emission reduction, and carbon elimination during factory planning and design, construction, management, and manufacturing processes.

About Astronergy

Under the CHINT Group, Astronergy is an intelligent manufacturing enterprise focusing on photovoltaic cells and modules. Founded in 2006, it is one of the earliest private enterprises in China to set foot in the photovoltaic field. And it is a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules.

Committed to be the most competitive photovoltaic modules supplier worldwide, Astronergy sets its mission to create a sustainable and net-zero carbon world with solar power. Focusing on R&D, production and sales of high-efficiency crystalline silicon PV cells and PV modules, Astronergy has continuously launched the ASTRO series high-efficiency, high-quality, high-performance modules. Big-size wafer tech enables both bifacial and monofacial ASTRO series modules could be perfectly applied in all scenarios such as utility-scale power stations, commercial & industrial (C&I) PV systems and residential PV systems. Pioneered the mass production of n-type TOPCon PV modules and Astronergy keeps leads in n-type TOPCon PV cell tech.

(www.astronergy.com)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156141/image_1.jpg

SOURCE Astronergy

Also from this source

Moduly Astronergy stabilně generují proud v největší evropské fotovoltaické elektrárně TOPCon

Les modules Astronergy assurent une production stable dans la plus grande centrale photovoltaïque TOPCon d'Europe

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.