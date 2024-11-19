Astronomer Announces Kristin Cabot as Chief People Officer

Seasoned people strategy leader joins during a time of rapid growth at Astronomer to accelerate employee development

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronomer, the company behind Astro, the leading data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow®, today announced that Kristin Cabot is joining as the company's Chief People Officer. With over 20 years of experience in people and culture leadership, Cabot's appointment reinforces Astronomer's commitment to nurturing a collaborative and inclusive environment as the company continues to scale.

Cabot comes to Astronomer at a time of remarkable momentum for the company. Data is driving innovation in every industry–whether improved decision-making through advanced analytics, data products that provide a better app experience for users, or the explosion of AI initiatives. Astronomer's unique ability to help enterprises with all of the above has resulted in rapid growth across the company's entire customer base and lines of business:

Over 100% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR)

More than 150% in net dollar retention (NDR) quarter-over-quarter

85% quarter-over-quarter growth in new customer logos

Over 2.5 billion successful task runs on Astro this year

More than 200 million successful task runs in a single month, less than 9 months after eclipsing the 100 million benchmark for the first time

Cabot has a proven track record of preserving and enriching company culture at organizations experiencing rapid growth. She comes recently from Neo4j, where she served as Chief People Officer for nearly four years and saw the company grow from 225 to 900 employees. Prior to Neo4j, Cabot led ObserveIT through 50 percent year-over-year growth, multiplying the global employee base by 4x, while receiving multiple "Best Places to Work" awards and managing an acquisition by Proofpoint.

Cabot's hiring furthers Astronomer's mission of empowering data teams to bring mission-critical analytics, AI, and software to life by helping to attract, retain, and develop a world-class workforce to deliver for Astronomer customers.

"At Astronomer, our people are the most valuable asset in helping our customers do more to gain a competitive advantage with their data," said Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer. "Kristin's exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory. She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."

"I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy," said Cabot . "There are plenty of companies out there where a leadership team doesn't recognize the value that a strong people leader and people team can bring to a company. It's not just about benefits or catered lunches. There's so much more to it, and I was energized in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here."

About Astronomer

Astronomer empowers data teams to bring mission-critical software, analytics, and AI to life and is the company behind Astro, the industry-leading data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow®. Astro accelerates building reliable data products that unlock insights, unleash AI value, and powers data-driven applications. Trusted by more than 700 of the world's leading enterprises, Astronomer lets businesses do more with their data. To learn more, visit www.astronomer.io.

